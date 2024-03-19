Air in NCR cities worse compared to 2022, shows global air quality report

Air quality worsened across major cities of the National Capital Region (NCR) in 2023 compared to 2022, with only Ghaziabad recording an improvement in its annual PM 2.5 concentration, the latest ‘World Air Quality Report 2023’ released on Tuesday, showed. Dense fog amid high air pollution levels around the Hindon in Ghaziabad on January 31. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The report, released annually by the Swiss firm IQAir, showed that Delhi, with an average PM 2.5 concentration of 102.1µg/m3, was the third most polluted city in the world and the worst in NCR. The annual PM 2.5 concentration has increased by 10.1 percent in Delhi – up from 92.7µg/m3 in 2022.

“PM 2.5 levels in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, rose by around 10% in 2023, with levels peaking in November which saw a monthly average of 255 µg/m3. Northern India and Delhi struggle with smoke from crop burning, vehicle emissions, coal burning, waste burning and biomass burning for heat and cooking. Annual crop burning in northern India and neighbouring Pakistan regularly results in Delhi experiencing emergency-level air quality days,” said the report, adding that vehicular emissions were responsible for nearly 40% of PM 2.5 emissions in Delhi.

Greater Noida ranked the second most polluted in NCR and the 11th most polluted city overall in the world, recording an average PM 2.5 concentration of 88.6µg/m3 in 2023. This was 6.5 percent higher than 2022’s levels of 83.2µg/m3.

Among the other major NCR towns, Gurugram ranked third overall and 17th worldwide, followed by Faridabad (25th rank), Noida (26th rank) and Ghaziabad (35th rank overall). These towns recorded annual PM 2.5 levels of 84, 79.9, 79.8 and 76.1µg/m3 respectively, the report said.

Among these, Gurugram recorded the highest increase – by 20 percent, increasing from 70µg/m3 in 2022 to 84µg/m3. Faridabad increased by 0.2% -- increasing from 79.7 to 79.9 and Noida was up by 1.4% -- from 78.7 to 79.8.

Ghaziabad was the only exception in the list – with its overall rank down from the 11th most polluted city in the world in 2022, to 35th overall in 2023. The PM 2.5 concentration dipped there by 14.1% -- from 88.6µg/m3 in 2022, to 76.1µg/m3 in 2023. Experts say it is difficult to pinpoint why Ghaziabad has recorded such an improvement in NCR, but said overall improvements in the region were largely being linked to a phaseout of coal in industries.

“Last year, coal was banned as a source of fuel in industries in NCR. Ghaziabad in UP and Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, which are industrial clusters, have both shown improvements in 2023 as compared to 2022, which could mean that industries are switching from coal to PNG. Overall, we had a very peculiar winter though, with meteorology and calm winds playing an important role in 2023. Local meteorology could have also impacted some locations negatively and others, positively,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

NCR is amongst the most polluted regions in the world and has been the centre of action against air pollution in the country. In 2016, the Centre approved the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -- a series of emergency-level measures to combat air pollution in NCR, which come into effect at a certain air quality threshold.

In 2021, the Centre also formed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR, a dedicated pollution watch-dog for the region, which banned the use of coal in NCR from 2023 onwards. It has also mandated that all diesel generator sets in NCR should now either function on a dual-fuel mode or be retrofitted with emission control devices (ECDs).

Experts also pinpoint that Delhi’s continually featuring in the list of the world’s most polluted cities was a sign that any action is failing to provide significant impact.

“Delhi and all the other NCR cities are well known for their high pollution levels but still lack any comprehensive approach towards emission load reduction. We need to look at the highest polluting sectors in airshed of NCR as a whole and take targetted action there,” said Sunil Dahiya, analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).