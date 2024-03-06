 CNG prices reduced by ₹2.50 in Delhi-NCR. Check new rates | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
CNG prices reduced by 2.50 in Delhi-NCR. Check new rates

CNG prices reduced by 2.50 in Delhi-NCR. Check new rates

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2024 11:05 PM IST

CNG prices in Delhi-NCR: The retail consumer price of CNG is being reduced by ₹2.50 per kg across all geographical areas of IGL.

CNG prices in Delhi-NCR: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the sole supplier of CNG in Delhi, on Wednesday announced a reduction in the selling prices of the gas, ANI reported.

CNG prices in Delhi-NCR: The new price has been brought into effect from midnight of March 7.(File)
According to the company, the retail consumer price of CNG is being reduced by 2.50 per kg across all geographical areas of IGL. The new price will be brought into effect from 6 am on Thursday (March 7).

After the reduction, the revised selling price of CNG in Delhi will be 74.09 per kg.

Besides the capital, the reduction in the prices of CNG will be applied across Delhi-NCR.

Following this, the prices of CNG will be 78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad GA from 6 am tomorrow morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, State-run Mahanagar Gas (MGL) had also reduced prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by 2.5 per kg to 73.50 per kg in Mumbai. According to the company, the prices were reduced due to a dip in gas input costs.

Last month, Oil minister Hardeep Puri told the Rajya Sabha that the government is making constant efforts to bring the prices of compressed natural gas under control and has delinked Indian gas prices from four international hubs based in US, Canada, UK and Russia, and aligned them to the Indian crude basket, reported PTI.

While responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, he had said the government is encouraging consumption of compressed natural gas as it is relatively a cleaner fuel.

"It is our constant effort to provide more gas for domestic cooking purposes and for the transport sector and we are committed to making the green transition," Puri had said.

“Our trilemma is to ensure availability, affordability and sustainability and the increased gas which is being provided will raise the gas available to the transport sector," he had noted, according to PTI.

