CNG prices reduced by 2.5 per kg in Mumbai by Mahanagar Gas. Check new rate here

CNG Mumbai Prices: State-run Mahanagar Gas (MGL) reduced prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by ₹2.5 per kg to ₹73.50 per kg. The new price has been brought into effect from midnight of March 5, the company said. The prices have been reduced due to a dip in gas input costs, it added. CNG Mumbai Prices: Check latest rates in Mumbai here.

CNG Mumbai Prices: Savings from CNG now?

Following the reduction in the rate, CNG offers attractive savings of 53% in Mumbai, compared to petrol, and 22 per cent, compared to diesel, at current price levels in the city.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

CNG Mumbai Prices: How would this help?

Mahanagar Gas said that the reduction in CNG price would increase consumption of natural gas in the transportation segment and promote environmental friendliness.

CNG Mumbai Prices: Mahanagar Gas details

Mahanagar Gas- one of the largest city gas distributors- has supplied natural gas in the city for over 25 years. It is currently the only authorised distributor of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai and its adjoining areas. In Raigad, it reaches out to nearly 20.5 lakh households and above 4,000 small commercial and industrial establishments.