Adopt A Pet: Look, a furry BFF is waiting for you in Delhi-NCR!

This week, three cats and two dogs are looking for forever homes in Delhi-NCR. All of them are playful and in need of some TLC. Wouldn't you give them a chance? Meet these animals in Delhi-NCR, who are searching for forever homes this week.

Cuddly baby Clara

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Clara, a friendly German Shepherd, will make your homecoming worthwhile.

Clara, an eight-month-old German Shepherd, was surrendered by someone who was unable to care for her any longer. Playful and affectionate, this little one doesn’t have a single aggressive bone in her body. She is now looking for an active family that can keep up with her energy and take her out on runs, treks and long drives! Sterilised and vaccinated, she will have to be spayed by her adoptive family. To adopt, WhatsApp text at: 7838433083.

The adventures of Kali & Bill

Kali (left) and Bill (right) are cuddle masters, and can be adopted individually.

Kali (female) and Bill (male), around 1.5 months old, were rescued from the streets a couple of months ago and admitted to a vet clinic by a kind soul. At the time, Kali was paralysed neck down due to a car accident, but she is now healthy and hearty as ever! The cuddle monster is fully vaccinated and neutered. Bill, on the other hand, was found with his ear bitten off. Loving in nature, he will take some time to heal, but can be taken home for self-medication. Both of them love the combo of chicken and rice, and enjoy eating dry food as well. They can be adopted individually. To know more, WhatsApp on 9810370553.

Your thoughts on Hahi?

Hahi is friendly and playful and loves grabbing her human's attention.

Hahi, a 55-day-old indie, is a friendly, playful and brave puppy. When she was just 35 days old, she was separated from her mother, abandoned on the streets and attacked by other dogs. She was then rescued and fostered for a short while. Yet, this sweetheart has not lost all hope and wishes to find parents who will give her love, cuddles and a home she can call her own. She’s capable of grabbing your attention all day long! Her vaccinations have begun and deworming is up to date. To adopt, WhatsApp at 9891071081.

Em-paw-yer of the week!

Mr Buta Singh enjoys expressing his affection with head butts and purrs.

Hiring alert! Are you a dynamic, self-motivated multitasker who exceeds expectations at work with quality, consistency and agility? Mr Buta Singh is looking for a chef, a butler, a masseur and a playmate, all rolled into one! He promises to be a great employer: the employee will get unlimited headbutts, long and soothing purring sessions and the most adorable slow blinks to tell them that they are valued. And if he is in a super nice mood, he will also let them pat his belly; a true privilege! Expect the most gratifying yearly appraisals if you’re able to prove your worth. The employer is five months old, litter-trained and vaccinated. To apply, WhatsApp message on 9971267512.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write to: htcity.pets@gmail.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction