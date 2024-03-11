Excise departments of NCR districts to step up vigil to curb liquor smuggling

For better coordination among NCR (national capital region) districts regarding liquor smuggling ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a coordination meeting of the excise departments of Noida, Meerut, Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Jhajjar was held recently, officials said on Monday. All departments were also asked to share details of pickets set up by the enforcement authorities or local police at the borders, with the neighbouring districts’ excise department. (HT Archive/representational image)

According to district excise officer (Noida) Subodh Kumar, the meeting was convened to curb liquor smuggling across NCR’s bordering states in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) office in Delhi on Friday.

“It was decided that in addition to the current enforcement measures, combined efforts will be started to curb the movement of illicit liquor across states in the NCR. The departments also shared a list of liquor vends located within one kilometre radius of the borders,” the officer said.

Organised by the excise department of Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD), the meeting was participated by joint excise commissioner (Meerut Zone); district excise officer (Noida); district excise officer (Ghaziabad); district excise and taxation officers (Faridabad), Jhajjar, Gurugram as well as officials from the Delhi excise department.

“The officials exchanged mobile numbers and decided that meetings would be organised at regular intervals among the departments’ nodal officers, which will be designated from each district for better coordination among the authorities,” said the DEO Kumar.

During the meeting, the commissioner (excise) of the GNCTD shared the list of retail vends of the NCT of Delhi situated in the border areas with the excise officers of Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

“It was also decided that excise authorities of neighbouring districts of NCT of Delhi shall also share the list of retail vends situated near border areas of Delhi to step up vigil to prevent illegal inter-state movement of liquor,” Kumar informed.

All departments were also asked to share details of pickets set up by the enforcement authorities or local police at the borders, with the neighbouring districts’ excise department.

“Details regarding patrolling by enforcement authorities on roads connecting the borders will also be shared between each districts’ excise departments,” the DEO added.