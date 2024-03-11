 Excise departments of NCR districts to step up vigil to curb liquor smuggling - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida / Excise departments of NCR districts to step up vigil to curb liquor smuggling

Excise departments of NCR districts to step up vigil to curb liquor smuggling

ByAshni Dhaor, Noida
Mar 12, 2024 05:02 AM IST

During the meeting, the commissioner (excise) of the GNCTD shared the list of retail vends of the NCT of Delhi situated in the border areas with the excise officers of Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh

For better coordination among NCR (national capital region) districts regarding liquor smuggling ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a coordination meeting of the excise departments of Noida, Meerut, Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Jhajjar was held recently, officials said on Monday.

All departments were also asked to share details of pickets set up by the enforcement authorities or local police at the borders, with the neighbouring districts’ excise department. (HT Archive/representational image)
All departments were also asked to share details of pickets set up by the enforcement authorities or local police at the borders, with the neighbouring districts’ excise department. (HT Archive/representational image)

According to district excise officer (Noida) Subodh Kumar, the meeting was convened to curb liquor smuggling across NCR’s bordering states in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) office in Delhi on Friday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“It was decided that in addition to the current enforcement measures, combined efforts will be started to curb the movement of illicit liquor across states in the NCR. The departments also shared a list of liquor vends located within one kilometre radius of the borders,” the officer said.

Organised by the excise department of Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD), the meeting was participated by joint excise commissioner (Meerut Zone); district excise officer (Noida); district excise officer (Ghaziabad); district excise and taxation officers (Faridabad), Jhajjar, Gurugram as well as officials from the Delhi excise department.

“The officials exchanged mobile numbers and decided that meetings would be organised at regular intervals among the departments’ nodal officers, which will be designated from each district for better coordination among the authorities,” said the DEO Kumar.

During the meeting, the commissioner (excise) of the GNCTD shared the list of retail vends of the NCT of Delhi situated in the border areas with the excise officers of Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

“It was also decided that excise authorities of neighbouring districts of NCT of Delhi shall also share the list of retail vends situated near border areas of Delhi to step up vigil to prevent illegal inter-state movement of liquor,” Kumar informed.

All departments were also asked to share details of pickets set up by the enforcement authorities or local police at the borders, with the neighbouring districts’ excise department.

“Details regarding patrolling by enforcement authorities on roads connecting the borders will also be shared between each districts’ excise departments,” the DEO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On