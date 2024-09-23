‘Success of humanity lies in collective strength’: PM Modi at ‘Summit of Future’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for prioritising sustainable development, while according highest priority to human-centric approach.



“Today, I am here to bring here the voice of the one-sixth of the humanity... We have elevated 250 million people out of poverty in India and we have shown that sustainable development can be successful. We are ready to share this experience of success with Global South,” the prime minister said at ‘Summit of Future' at the United Nations.



“Success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield. For global peace and development, reforms in global institutions are important. Reform is the key to relevance,” he added.



"For safe and responsible use of technology, balance regulation is needed. We want such global digital governance in which sovereignty and integrity remain intact. Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) should be a bridge and not a barrier. for global good, India is ready to share its DPI. For India, One Earth One Family One Future is a commitment," Modi said in his address.

Modi's mega diaspora connect

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday addressed the Indian community at Nassau Coliseum in New York. Hailing the Indian diaspora, he said,"I have always understood the capabilities of the Indian diaspora. I understood it even when I held no official position...For me, you all have been strong brand ambassadors of India. This is why I call you 'Rashtradoot."



“For the world, AI means artificial intelligence, but for me, AI also means American-Indian spirit. This is the new 'AI' power of the world....I salute the Indian diaspora here,” the prime minister said.



Earlier in the day, PM Modi spoke to tech CEOs of the US, showcasing India's growing stature as a global technology and innovation hub. “We are also placing significant emphasis on 'Design in India,' so that we can offer something new to the world. In the semiconductor sector, we are moving forward with an additional investment of USD 15 million,” he said.