PM Modi attends tech CEOs' roundtable in US, to address UNGA | 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in a roundtable with the CEOs of leading American companies in New York during the second leg of his three-day official visit to the United States. The event was held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel to enhance cooperation between India and the US in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors. On his final day in the US, Modi is set to address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Follow LIVE updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York, USA(PTI)