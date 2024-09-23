PM Modi attends tech CEOs' roundtable in US, to address UNGA | 10 points
Modi, on his final leg of his three-day visit to US, is set to address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in a roundtable with the CEOs of leading American companies in New York during the second leg of his three-day official visit to the United States. The event was held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel to enhance cooperation between India and the US in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors. On his final day in the US, Modi is set to address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Follow LIVE updates
Here are the latest updates:
- Modi, during the roundtable with the tech CEOs of US-based firms, met Google CEO Pichai and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, among others. “Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation and more. Also highlighted the strides made by India in this field. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India,” he wrote on X.
- On his final leg of the official three-day US visit on Monday, Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The theme of the summit is ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’. A large number of world leaders are expected to participate in this summit, and Modi will hold bilateral meetings with several of them on the sidelines.
- On Sunday, the prime minister held bilateral meetings in New York with Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah Al-Sabah and his Nepal counterpart KP Sharma Oli.
- The Nepal PM told ANI that his meeting with Modi was “very good”. This was the first meeting between the two leaders after KP Sharma Oli took oath as Nepal's PM for the third time in July this year, succeeding Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.
- Earlier, Modi was accorded a grand welcome by the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York. As many as 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gathered from 42 different states to welcome the PM.
- Addressing the massive crowd of Indian diaspora in New York, he called the ‘American-Indian spirit' as the new AI power of the world. “For the world, AI means artificial intelligence, but for me, AI also means American-Indian spirit. This is the new 'AI' power of the world…I salute the Indian diaspora here,” he said.
- Modi, while addressing the Indian diaspora in New York, thanked US President Joe Biden for inviting him to his home in Delaware. “Wherever I go in the world, every leader praises the Indian diaspora. Yesterday, President Biden took me to his home, in Delaware. His affection was a heart-touching moment for me. That honour is of 140 cr Indians; this honour is yours and of lakhs of Indians living here. I am grateful to President Biden and you people,” he said.
- Modi also announced that India has decided to open two new Consulates in Boston and Los Angeles in the US, forging stronger ties between the two countries, going forward. “The partnership between America and India is growing stronger. Our partnership is aimed at global good, and we are increasing cooperation in every sector. We have taken your convenience into consideration…Last year, I announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Seattle. We requested your suggestions for two additional consulates. India has decided to open two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles,” he said at the diaspora event.
- Modi arrived in the United States on Saturday for his three-day official visit. On his first leg of the visit, he attended the Quad Leaders' Summit and held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden. In his opening remarks at the Quad Summit, Modi sent out a “clear message” to the world that the Quad is “here to stay, assist, partner, and complement”. He also reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Quad cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
- Modi also announced the dedication of a USD 7.5 million grant to cancer testing, screening, and diagnostics in the Indo-Pacific region during the Quad Leaders' Cancer Moonshot event, a special initiative to prevent, detect, and treat cancer in the region.
India News / PM Modi attends tech CEOs' roundtable in US, to address UNGA | 10 points
