PM Narendra Modi says ‘Quad here to stay’, holds 'fruitful' talks with Joe Biden | 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in the United States on Saturday for his three-day official visit, attended the Quad Leaders' Summit and held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden. In his opening remarks at the Quad Summit, Modi sent out a “clear message” to the world that the Quad is “here to stay, assist, partner, and complement”. He also reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Quad cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in US. (REUTERS)

The Quad brings together four countries—India, Australia, Japan, and the United States—who are committed to working as a force for global good and supporting a prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific that is open, free, and inclusive.

Here are the latest updates from Modi's visit to the US:

PM Modi, in his opening remarks, made a veiled reference to China. “We are not against anyone. We all support a rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of all issues,” he said. Reaffirming India's commitment to the Quad cooperation, Modi said a "free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific is our priority”. “Together, we have taken many positive and inclusive initiatives in areas like health security, critical and emerging technologies, climate change, and capacity building,” he added. According to Modi, the Quad leaders gathered at a time when the world was surrounded by tensions and challenges. “At such a time, the working together of Quad with its democratic values is significant for the entire human race,” the prime minister said. Modi announced the dedication of a USD 7.5 million grant to cancer testing, screening, and diagnostics in the Indo-Pacific region during the Quad Leaders' Cancer Moonshot event, a special initiative to prevent, detect, and treat cancer in the region. He also assured that India will provide assistance in radiotherapy treatment and capacity building. During the Quad Summit, Modi recalled the first Summit held in 2021 under Biden's leadership. “In such a short time, we have expanded our cooperation unprecedentedly in every direction. I thank you for your steadfast commitment, your leadership, and your contributions to the Quad,” he said. Ahead of the Summit, Modi held an “extremely fruitful” meeting with Biden, during which the two leaders discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and exchanged views on global and regional issues, including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. A joint statement issued after the meeting said that the India-US partnership is “decisively delivering on an ambitious agenda that serves the global good”, calling it the "defining partnership of the 21st century". They also affirmed that the partnership must be anchored to uphold democracy, freedom and the rule of law for all as India and the US strive to become "more perfect unions" and meet their “shared destiny”. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi and Biden also expressed confidence in the strength and continuing resilience of the relationship and their belief in its significance for all areas of human endeavour between the two countries. The two leaders applauded the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET)'s success in deepening and expanding strategic cooperation across key technology sectors and highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration with "like-minded partners" to build more secure and resilient supply chains for critical industries. During the meeting, Biden commended Modi for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, and praised his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector, and on the importance of international law. Meanwhile, Modi expressed his appreciation for Biden's unparalleled contributions to impetus the India-US partnership. Following the meeting, Biden, in a post on X, said: “The United States' partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than at any time in history. Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation.”

What's next on Modi's agenda?

On Sunday, September 22, Modi will travel to New York to interact with the Indian diaspora in Long Island. According to MEA, he will also interact with the CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology.

Modi is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape.

On the last day of his visit to the US, the prime minister will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The theme of the summit is ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)