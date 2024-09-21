Narendra Modi live updates: White House officials engage with Sikh activists ahead of PM's US visit
- 1 Mins ago White House officials engage with Sikh activists ahead of PM Modi's US visit
- 19 Mins ago Biden's one-on-one meeting with Quad leaders
- 33 Mins ago ‘His US event celebration of Indian-American diaspora,’ says Suhag Shukla, head of an organising committee
- 42 Mins ago President Joe Biden's school-Archmere Academy to host Quad Summit
- 55 Mins ago What to expect from the Quad Summit as PM heads to the US
- 8 Mins ago PM departs for US to attend Quad Summit hosted by Joe Biden
Narendra Modi live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in the US on Saturday (local time) for a three-day visit, starting with the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware. Along with other global leaders, he will attend the summit in Biden’s hometown....Read More
Following this, Modi will head to New York, where he will address a large community event in Long Island on September 22. The next day, September 23, he will speak at the UN's Summit of the Future before returning to India. His address to the Indian diaspora will take place at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York.
Taking to X, PM Modi on Saturday said, “I will be on a visit to USA, where I will take part in various programmes. I will attend the Quad Summit being hosted by President Biden at his hometown Wilmington. I look forward to the deliberations at the Summit. I will also be having a bilateral meeting with President Biden. In New York, I will be attending the Summit of the Future. I will also be addressing a community programme in the city.”
Quad Summit
- The Quad, originally called the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is a strategic alliance that includes Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.
- This year, President Biden will host the leaders of these nations, holding bilateral meetings with each. This marks the first time Biden has invited a foreign leader to Wilmington, signalling his strong relationships with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
- The leaders have met six times so far, with four of those meetings held in person since Biden elevated the Quad to a leadership-level forum in 2021.
- This summit will be Biden’s last Quad meeting, an alliance he prioritised and raised to a higher significance level during his first year as president.
UN's Summit of the Future
- During his US visit, PM Modi will speak at the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23. The summit's theme is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'.
- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has described the event as a "once in a generation UN Summit." The 'Summit of the Future' holds particular significance as the UN approaches its 80th anniversary in 2025.
- At the summit, UN Member States will adopt the Pact of the Future by consensus, which includes annexes such as the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations.
- The Summit of the Future, leading into the annual UN General Assembly high-level week, is happening amid ongoing crises such as the Israel-Hezbollah conflict and the war in Ukraine, alongside persistent global issues like climate change, inequality, and geopolitical divisions.
- According to UN officials, the Pact of the Future includes "groundbreaking" language on long-overdue reforms to the Security Council, including expanding its membership to better reflect the current UN and contemporary global realities.
Narendra Modi live updates: White House officials engage with Sikh activists ahead of PM Modi's US visit
Narendra Modi live updates: White House officials met with a group of Sikh activists to reassure them of the US government's commitment to protecting Americans from acts of transnational aggression, according to a community leader cited by news agency PTI.
This meeting took place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the US, during which he will participate in the Quad summit in Delaware and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly in New York.
The meeting was held in the White House complex on Thursday and included Pritpal Singh from the American Sikh Caucus Committee, as well as representatives from the Sikh Coalition and the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF).
Narendra Modi live updates: Joe Biden's one-on-one meeting with Quad leaders
Narendra Modi live updates: After a one-on-one meeting with Australia’s Anthony Albanese at his property on Friday night, President Biden will welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to his home on Saturday.
He will then host an "intimate" dinner and a full four-way summit that day at his former high school in the city.
"This will be President Biden's first time hosting foreign leaders in Wilmington as president—a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad Leaders," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was quoted as saying by AFP.
The White House confirmed that Vice President Harris will not be in attendance.
Narendra Modi live updates: ‘His US event celebration of Indian-American diaspora,’ says Suhag Shukla, head of an organising committee
Narendra Modi live updates: Suhag Shukla, the head of the organising committee for the “Modi and US” event, said that the gathering celebrates the Indian-American diaspora, an essential element of India's soft power.
In an interview with ANI, Shukla said, “Modi and US is really about India and US. It's a celebration of the Indian-American diaspora, our love for homeland and also for the US-India partnership... The Indian diaspora is part of India's soft power. We are the cultural ambassadors... which exemplifies unity in diversity.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage with the Indian diaspora at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York's Long Island during a community event on September 22 as part of his three-day visit to the US.
Narendra Modi live updates: President Joe Biden's school-Archmere Academy to host Quad Summit
Narendra Modi live updates: US President Joe Biden arrived in his home state of Delaware on Friday (local time) to host the Prime Ministers of Japan, India, and Australia for the Quad Summit.
The choice of venue this year is notable, as it is Archmere Academy, the school Biden attended. He graduated from Archmere in 1961, where he also played football.
According to the school's website, Biden served as President of both his Junior and Senior Classes and was a homeroom representative during his time there. He represented Delaware in the US Senate from 1973 to 2009, and three of his children also attended Archmere Academy. The summit will take place on the school's patio.
Narendra Modi live updates: What to expect from the Quad Summit as PM heads to the US
Narendra Modi live updates: The Quad unites four countries—India, Australia, Japan, and the United States—committed to serving as a force for global good and promoting an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific that is both prosperous and resilient. India is set to host the Quad Leaders' Summit in 2025.
During the summit, the leaders will assess the progress made by the Quad over the past year and establish the agenda for the coming year to help Indo-Pacific nations achieve their development goals and aspirations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
PM Modi will participate in the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit, taking place on Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown.
Narendra Modi live updates: What did PM say about the upcoming UN Summit of the Future?
Narendra Modi live updates: In an official statement ahead of the UN Summit of the Future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for the global community to chart the path forward for the betterment of humanity. I will share the views of one-sixth of humanity, as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world.”
Narendra Modi live updates: PM departs for US to attend Quad Summit hosted by Joe Biden
Narendra Modi live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a three-day visit to the United States on Saturday morning. During the trip, he will take part in the Quad Leaders' Summit, participate in discussions at the United Nations, and hold several high-level meetings.
As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Quad leaders will assess the group's achievements from the past year and outline the agenda for the coming year, focusing on helping Indo-Pacific nations meet their development goals and aspirations.