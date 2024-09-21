‘2 stages, over 400 artistes’: Prime minister's ‘Modi&US’ mega event with Indian diaspora

Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in New York on September 22, where he will interact with members of the Indian diaspora. The mega-event, 'Modi&US', will be held at the Nassau Veterans Coliseum in Uniondale in New York on September 22.(ani)

The mega-event ‘Modi&US’ will be held at the Nassau Veterans Coliseum in Uniondale in New York.

News agency ANI reported that the event is at capacity and already sold out. Over 25,000 attendees had registered for the 13,000 available seats. The event garnered over 500 community organisations from over 40 states joining as “Welcome Partners” within the first 48 hours of the registration opening.

Ganesh Ramakrishnan, a key organiser mobilising volunteers for the Modi& US event, told ANI that the excitement for the event was palpable. "The excitement is palpable and the sheer volume of people working together to make this event a success in really impressive," he says.

Modi departed for a three-day visit to the United States on Saturday morning. During his visit, Modi will attend the Quad Leaders' Summit, participate in discussions at the United Nations, and engage in several high-level meetings.

‘Modi&US’ to have two stages, 400 artistes

Leading up to Prime Minister Modi's keynote address, The Modi&US event will feature two stages this year.

According to ANI, the main stage will showcase Echoes of India: A Journey of Art and Tradition featuring close to 400 nationally and internationally known artists, including Grammy award nominee, Chandrika Tandon, STAR Voice of India winner and Indian superstar, Aishwarya Majumdar, Instagram's Dancing Dad, Ricky Pond, and singing sensation, Rex DSouuza, in a seamless experience of India's cultural riches.

The outer stage will showcase unique community-led performances by 100 performers – from classical to folk, fusion to funky, the cultural program is sure to delight everyone.

Sai Sagar Patnaik, the Director of the cultural show, said that program is a celebration of India's diversity.

"Just like our Welcome Partners and attendees, the program celebrates India's diversity with dances and music from the four corners of India and everything in between," Patnaik told ANI.

Preparations by 350 volunteers from 14 states are in full swing across various organisational areas. Over 150 media professionals, representing over 85 television, print and online outlets, will also be present to cover the event.

Harry Singh, Reception Committee co-chair, told ANI: "I am deeply honoured to be part of this inspiring celebration that shines a light on the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture and the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans."

“It's not just an opportunity to share our rich heritage with the world, but also to convene our broad and diverse community, inspire friendship between our home and our country of origin, and foster a brighter future for all,” he added.