Narendra Modi in US: PM to attend Quad summit, address Indian diaspora | Full itinerary

Narendra Modi US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for a three-day visit to the United States on Saturday morning. During his visit, Modi will attend the Quad Leaders' Summit, participate in discussions at the United Nations, and engage in several high-level meetings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI File)(HT_PRINT)

“PM @narendramodi emplanes for USA to participate in the 6th Quad Leaders' Summit and to address the UN 'Summit of the Future,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

What's on PM Modi's agenda?

PM Narendra Modi will begin his three-day visit on Saturday by participating in the Quad Leaders' Summit in US President Joe Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. According to the MEA, the leaders at the summit will review the group's progress over the past year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations.

Following the Summit, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with the other leaders of the grouping: Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japan’s Premier Fumio Kishida.

On September 22, Modi will travel to New York to interact with the Indian diaspora in Long Island. According to MEA, he will also interact with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology.

Modi is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape.

On the last day of his visit to the US, the prime minister will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The theme of the summit is ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’.

Quad Leaders' Summit - what are the key topics to be discussed?

The Quad brings together four countries—India, Australia, Japan, and the United States—who are committed to working as a force for global good and supporting a prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific that is open, free, and inclusive.

According to foreign secretary Misri, pressing global challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, escalating tensions in West Asia, and the situation in the Indo-Pacific are set to figure at the Quad Leaders’ Summit. The Summit will have a constructive agenda including - work by the partners on development priorities of the Indo-Pacific, implementing the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and delivering public goods.

The leaders will also launch the Cancer Moonshot, a special initiative to prevent, detect, and treat cancer in the Indo-Pacific.

Along with these, the four leaders will discuss new initiatives and commitments in several sectors, including investments and capacity building.

Misri said that at the bilateral meeting between Modi and Biden, the two leaders will have an opportunity for substantive engagement and review the comprehensive global strategic partnership between New Delhi and Washington. The two sides are likely to unveil agreements on India joining two of the four pillars of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on an India-US drug framework.