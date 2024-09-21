BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over anti-Modi posters in US: ‘Hate advertisement’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following the alleged circulation of a protest poster targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to New York. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Rahul Gandhi of aligning with foreign entities inimical to India's interests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for USA.(PTI)

“After Rahul Gandhi's return after playing politics with his sponsored pawns, I feel that the same group in America is now showing this hate advertisement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Trivedi told ANI.

The anti-Modi poster, shared by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on X, reads, "Protest: Modi, You're Not Welcome in New York" and calls on people to "raise your voice against a decade of oppression."

Protests planned for September 22

The demonstration is planned for Sunday, September 22, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, coinciding with Modi's visit to the U.S.

“This is an objectionable poster,” Trivedi said. “It is a hate advertisement and it is beyond doubt that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got the meeting and support of those forces who are declared enemies of India, are they the same group showing this hate advertisement?”

Malviya alleged that Gandhi's overseas engagements have consistently been detrimental to India's image.

"Every time Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he indulges in the most divisive anti-India politics, including hobnobbing with agencies and collaborating with forces inimical to India’s interest. He has gone to the extent of pleading with western powers to interfere in Indian politics," Malviya said on X.

He also claimed that Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda, a close aide of Gandhi, was involved in organising the protest.

“Rahul Gandhi should remember he is seeking political relevance in India and people of Bharat will give him a befitting reply, when the time comes,” he added.

Modi embarked on a three-day visit to the U.S. to attend key international meetings, including a Quad summit and a United Nations General Assembly address. The prime minister will also meet U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders, focusing on enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, addressing global conflicts, and strengthening bilateral ties.