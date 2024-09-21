Indian government denies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Donald Trump amid campaign rally claims

The Indian government has clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no meeting scheduled with former U.S. President Donald Trump, despite Trump’s claims at a campaign rally. U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace after giving a joint statement in New Delhi, India, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

On Wednesday, Trump announced that PM Modi would be “coming to meet” him next week. However, on Thursday, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that there isno “specific meeting at present” with the ex-Prez.

Addressing the media ahead of Modi’s visit to the United States from September 21-23, Misri outlined the Prime Minister’s itinerary, which includes separate meetings with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. These meetings will take place in Wilmington, Delaware, where Modi is scheduled to fly directly from Delhi on Saturday morning for the Quad summit.

PM Modi to address Indian community in New York

Modi is also expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings during his time in New York on Sunday, September 22, and Monday, September 23.

“I think we first need to work our way through to fixing a meeting and then look at the issues,” said Misri, responding to Trump’s announcement.

“There are a number of meetings we are trying to schedule, keeping the time available in mind. So I can’t confirm any specific meeting at present,” he added.

Trump had called India a “big abuser” of trade policies during the same rally but had also described Modi as a “fantastic, fantastic man.”

While the two leaders were considered close during Trump’s presidency, a meeting now seems challenging due to Modi’s limited time in the US and Trump’s ongoing campaign schedule.

Modi’s US agenda includes addressing a diaspora event, meeting CEOs from technology companies, and speaking at the UN’s Summit of the Future on Tuesday afternoon.

While addressing whether Modi would present a peace proposal for the Russia-Ukraine conflict after his recent visits to Moscow and Kyiv, Misri described peace efforts as “a work in progress.”

“We are involved in a set of several conversations with several important partners and leaders at this point in time,” he clarified, but declined to comment on whether Modi would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York.