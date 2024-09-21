Mark Cuban calls Donald Trump the ‘most unethical’ person ever to work with

Billionaire entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban shredded former President Donald Trump nasty during an interview with Brian Tyler Cohen on his YouTube show. He said, “I’ve known him [Trump] for 25 years” and called him the “most unethical” person. Mark Cuban argued that Trump's lack of character and self-centeredness hinder his leadership and decision-making abilities

Cuban, who has been a successful businessman and investor for decades, has crossed paths with Trump multiple times throughout his career. In the interview, released on Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks founder said, “I’ve known him for 25 years, I'm never gonna say we were best friends, but he is the most unethical, lacks character, dishonest person I've ever done business with or worked with.”

“You demonize and demonize and give credit to nobody else, and that is the antithesis of good leadership, that’s the antithesis of good character, that’s the antithesis of being ethical, that’s who Donald Trump is.”

Cuban brutally criticizes Trump's lack of character

“Character is destiny,” the 56-year-old billionaire stated when Tyler Cohen asked, “Why does that matter? People will look at that and say, 'I don’t care, he’s an a**h**e, but he's our a**h**e.'”

“The one thing about the presidency of the United States — you don’t know what’s coming next. You want somebody who has character, that has empathy, that has willingness to learn and understand. I can’t even imagine why people would consider Trump because of his lack of character and ethics,” he added.

He didn’t stop there, noting that Trump’s self-centred approach makes him a poor decision-maker. “When a tough time comes to make a decision he’s only going to listen to himself. We saw how that worked out in the debate.”

“When you have 40 cabinet members disavow him, said that you shouldn’t vote for him ... When you have former Republican presidents and senators and current senators come out and say don’t vote for him... They would have given him the benefit of the doubt if they believed that he was honest, and that tells you all you need to know.”

Cuban concluded the interview taking a jab at Trump’s ability to learn and grow, commenting, “He makes no effort to learn anything. This is one of the few human beings on the planet that gets dumber in front of our faces every single day. You can’t think of one thing he says where you go ‘That’s really smart.’ Or ‘that’s really nuanced’ or ‘he really understood that topic in depth.’ That’s what’s so maddening.”