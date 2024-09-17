Mark Cuban wants to own Fox News & X but internet roasts his aspiration, ‘he’s worth…'

When Shark Tank star, Mark Cuban, expressed his desire to buy Fox News and X, formerly known as Twitter internet couldn't control its laughter. In an interview with Wired’s Lauren Goode on Thursday, he shared his interest in buying both Donald Trump-inclined media properties, if he could. Mark Cuban expressed his desire to buy both Fox News and X.(Mark Cuban/LinkedIn)

Also Read: Hindu Temple in New York vandalized, BAPS condemns and says it's ‘unacceptable’

Cuban’s interest in buying X and Fox News

About Fox News, he said, “If I had enough money to do it, which I don't, I'd buy it in a heartbeat.” He cited the reason for this desire as the media outlet will work as an antidote to a demographic Cuban calls the “Fox News generation”. He coined the term in one of his previous interviews where the businessman expressed his disappointment in his generation of baby boomers.

In a 2020 interview with The New York Times's David Marchese, he said, “I mean, my generation was sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll. I never thought they would be the Fox News generation. People I knew were smoking pot, listening to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and protest songs.” He continued, “The idea that those are the people condemning Black Lives Matters and watching Fox News in droves. It's so upsetting to me. You have no idea."

However, he also acknowledged the fact that buying Fox News was still a distant dream as it was a far too expensive investment for him. The American investor estimated the net acquisition amount to be somewhere between $15 million to $20 million. Cuban told Goode, “I don't have $15 or $20 billion in cash sitting around.”

Buying the social networking platform is also on the same distant dream boat as Cuban finds no objective for Elon Musk to sell it anytime soon. He said during the interview, “I wish I could. There's no reason for him [Musk] to sell it,” as reported by the Business Insider.

Also Read: JD Vance spills what Donald Trump told him minutes after the second assassination attempt

Netizens react to Cuban's desire to buy media properties

Netizens were quick to respond to Cuban wanting to buy Fox News and X and expressed their thoughts.

“I chocked and almost had to go to the hospital for laughing at Mark Cuban wanting to purchase X. @mcuban has lost his mind! Free Speech is not for sale! I think @elonmusk should own X forever! He has done so much to restore & protect Free Speech on this platform and I love it,” an X user stated.

To which another user wondered how can Cuban even think he can own X, “Mark Cuban has said he is interested in buying X from Elon. Cuban is worth $5.7 billion. Elon bought X, then named Twitter, for $44 billion. Let that sink in.”

Though there were some optimistic ones too, “IDC WHO BUYS IT bring the bird back!!!” A second user wrote, “PLEASE DO AND BRING BACK TWITTER!!!” A third user wrote, “Please buy it from him! we’re tired of Elon.”

A user wrote, “I hope he does so he can change back to “Twitter” I’m begging,” while another user wrote, “PLEASE rid us of that man.” One user wrote, “Musk won't sell free speech to Cuban who would eliminate it,” while another wrote, “No thanks. @mcuban is owned by someone (or multiple people) in the establishment. It'd be going right back to a limited speech, Democrat shill machine... Maybe Cuban can make a deal with Zuck for Threads, but Elon is gonna keep X a standard for free speech in modern times.”

A user wished as he wrote, “Hopefully he brings circles back if he buys it.”

Mark Cuban enjoys sparring words with Elon Musk

Cuban has often criticised Musk for the various new changes the latter made to X after its acquisition including changing the platform’s name. Musk acquired X in October 2022 and changed its name in July 2023. The SpaceX founder did not remain quiet and often answered back by hurling insults at Cuban. However, in June 2022, the 66-year-old told Business Insider that it was “fun sparring with Elon.” He told Goode, “He who controls the algorithm controls the platform — controls that world, that community. And Elon has built, X has built, a very strong right-leaning community. They're fun to f**k with."