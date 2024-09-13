Mark Cuban wishes to take ‘lousy’ Donald Trump's ‘dinner invitation’ only if…

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and star of ‘Shark Tank,’ has extended his support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, though he made it clear that former US President Donald Trump will be a very “lousy president”. He also noted that he doesn't harbour “hatred” toward the former president. Mark Cuban thinks Donald Trump would be a "lousy president"

“I truly don't hate him at all. I just think he was and would be a lousy president,” Cuban wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) when responding to a user post.

“If he wasn't running, I would be happy to take up his dinner invitation from when he was in office.”

Cuban's disapproval of Trump is not entirely new, but he revealed that he wasn’t always against the former president. In an August interview with former Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, Cuban discussed that he “actually started off supporting” Trump during his first presidential run.

“I actually started off supporting him,” Cuban recalled, explaining that he initially found Trump's style refreshing. “I was like, he's great; he's not a typical Stepford candidate. I thought that was a positive.”

Cuban got to know Trump better, his opinion began to change about the ex-prez

“But then I got to know him,” the Shark Tank judge said his perspective shifted as he delved into Trump's business dealings and political behaviour.

“The bigger point is Trump University. Trump SoHo. Stole $4 million from a friend of mine that had to sue to get it back. Mike Pence,” Cuban said, alluding to the controversies surrounding Trump’s ventures and strained political relationships. “He was unethical then, and he's still unethical,” he concluded.

Earlier, Cuban warned Harris will “kill the stock market” if she keeps following Trump's 2016 approach, when he often talked “gibberish and never directly answers a question.”. This remark comes when an X user asked the owner of the Dallas Mavericks “why don’t you stop laundering Harris private calls and have her talk directly to the people?”