Trump campaign drops Taylor Swift-inspired merch after Kamala Harris endorsement, singer's fans warn ‘I see lawsuit…’

The Trump campaign dropped Taylor Swift merchandise days after the pop singer publicly endorsed VP Kamala Harris. However, it seems the merch will not be a best seller. Following the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Harris on Tuesday, Taylor announced her support for the latter for the upcoming presidential election. Trump's campaign released Taylor Swift merchandise following the singer's announcement to back Kamala Harris.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, @taylorswift/Instagram)

Also Read: Kamala Harris brutally mocks ‘Chicken Man’ Trump after he rejects second presidential debate, sparks meme fest

Trump campaign drops Taylor Swift merch

In what seemed to be a last-ditch effort, Trump's campaign launched a Taylor Swift-inspired march two days after the pop singer backed Harris for the 2024 elections. The launch seems like a last attempt to bring as many Swifties as possible to their side after Taylor’s announcement. The former President's campaign released new T-shirt designs which are inspired by the merch the Lover singer released for her international Eras Tour.

The difference is that instead of the 10 album covers, the T-shirt features 10 different shots of Trump including his mug shot. The shirts were launched on Thursday, September 12 and advertised with the line Look What You Made Me Do which is the title of one of Taylor’s songs from her 2017 album, Reputation. Below the design, instead of the original text, “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” the new design read “Donald J. Trump Make America Great Again" in the same font, as reported by Parade.

Also Read: Hank Azaria's response to Trump’s pet-eating claims with ‘The Simpsons’ humour sends Internet into fits of laughter

Swifties furious with Trump’s version of Taylor Swift merch

The new merch design launched by the Trump campaign enraged Swifties who argued that the former president was “ripping off” of Taylor’s merch design. Swifties and other netizens took to microblogging site X to express their disappointment and anger.

One user wrote, “I see a copyright lawsuit in the making based on the design." A second user wrote, “All this is gonna do is increase swiftie registrations to vote for Kamala.” A third user wrote, “Original thought has never been their strong suit.” A third user wrote, “I can’t wait to see her go after him in a lawsuit. This will be epic.”

The fourth user wondered, “But they have Britney Mahomes! Is that not just as good??” while another wrote, “Here are no ‘Swifties for trump’”.