Hank Azaria's response to Trump’s pet-eating claims with ‘The Simpsons’ humour sends Internet into fits of laughter

Hank Azaria, the voice actor of Police Chief Clancy Wiggum in The Simpsons, responded to Donald Trump’s recent false claims about people eating pets in Springfield in his character. The bizarre remarks were first made by the former president during his first presidential debate with Kamala Harris on Tuesday, September 10. In the allegations which were soon after deflated by ABC News, Trump said, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating – they’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame.” Hank Azaria, the voice of Chief Wiggum in The Simpsons, responded to Donald Trump's claims about Haitian immigrants eating pets in Springfield.(@HankAzaria/X, AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Also Read: ‘They’re eating the dogs’: Donald Trump gives nod to false narrative about Haitian immigrants in Ohio

Hank Azaria responds to Trump’s claims against Haitian immigrants in Ohio

In a video shared by Azaria on X, the voice actor responded to the claims made by Trump. The video began with Azaria picking up a call and said, “Springfield Police, Chief Clancy Wiggum speaking, how can I help you?” He continued in a baffled tone, “People are eating dogs? D’you mean like hot dogs? Oh, cats! Mr Katz is eating hot dogs? No? People are eating dogs, and cats? People are eating dogs and cats in Springfield?... Are they good?”

Trump referred rumour of Haitian immigrants eating pets in Springfield during the debate. The rumour was started by his teammate, JD Vance, who claimed the latter were abducting pets and “causing chaos” in the town. The Springfield Police Division agreed they were aware of the “rumours” but were lacking concrete information to support them.

During the debate when Trump first spoke of the rumour, he was quickly interrupted by David Muir. The moderator said, “ABC News did reach out to the city manager there. He told us there had been no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community.”

Trump argued that he had seen stories on TV about people eating pets and added, “People on television say, ‘My dog was taken and used for food,’ so maybe he said that and maybe that’s a good thing to say for a city manager,” as reported by The Independent.

Also Read: Melania Trump shares never-seen-before pictures of Barron as she opens up on 'challenges' of raising son with Donald

Internet reacts to Hank Azaria’s response

The claim that people eat pets in Springfield resulted in social media exploding with various memes about it. Many Simpsons-themed memes also erupted on social media featuring the family dog, Santa’s Little Helper and cat Snowball II. Netizens also reacted to Azaria’s response to Trump on the bizarre rumours on X.

A user wrote on X, “The Simpsons have got to do an episode joking about this.” A second user wrote, “Considering Hannity and Watters are the spreaders of the lies. Good job, Chief.” A third user wrote, “Could have sworn the Simpsons predicted this one too.”

A user wrote, “Now Professor Frink as the guy calling in the report!” while another wrote, “Looks like Chief Wiggum’s gonna need more donuts to handle this one!”