Melania Trump shares never-seen-before pictures of Barron as she opens up on 'challenges' of raising son with Donald

Melania Trump opened up about motherhood in the most recent advertisement promoting her new memoir. In a heartfelt video, she shared never-seen-before childhood photos of her son Barron Trump. Melania Trump, in the fourth video that has been posted on X in a week, sprang into frame with a monochrome photo holding now-18-year-old Barron.(Melania/X)

After months of rumors, Barron, Trump's youngest son, officially enrolled as a student in New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Despite her conspicuous absence from her husband's presidential campaign ahead of the November 5 elections, the former First Lady has recently published more posts on social media than she usually does in a bid to promote the release of her autobiographical book, Melania.

In the fourth video that has been posted on X in a week, Melania sprang into frame with a monochrome photo holding now-18-year-old Barron.

Both of them are wearing white, and they are beaming warmly at the camera. Melania can be seen wearing a checkered jacket and her hair is falling over her shoulders.

The video then switches to a recent recording of the 54-year-old former model speaking about her “fulfillment” with her responsibilities as a mother.

Speaking in a clip shared on both X and Instagram, Melania said: “The challenges and rewards of motherhood from sleepless nights to joyful milestones bring immense fulfilment which only a mother understands.”

“The lessons I have learned from this experience are profound and they have shaped me in ways I could never have imagined.”

Melania is seen in the video cuddling her infant son and putting her head on his cheek while he looks off into the distance in another old black and white image. The screen then shows her book.

All you need to know about Melania's recent videos

Melania's first video on social media this week was about presenting her “truth,” her second was about alleged “challenges” to her husband Trump's right to free speech, and her third video was about her demands for "answers" regarding the July assassination attempt on his life.

On her website, Melania describes her book as an “intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life.”

“May your experience reading my book be as enjoyable as the writing process was for me,” she wrote on X.

The cost of her memoir is $40 for an unsigned copy and $75 for a signed one. If a buyer is interested in rare photos of Trump's family then the book is available for $250.