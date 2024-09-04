Barron Trump makes first public appearance at New York University with Secret Service agents

Barron Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump and his third wife Melania, made his first appearance at New York University on Wednesday to begin his academic career. Barron Trump was escorted off to classes after visiting the dean's office at NYU, according to sources who spoke with The Post

With a black Swiss Gear bagpack,18-year-old Barron, who is either 6 feet, 7 inches or 6 feet, 8 inches tall, was accompanied by Secret Service officials as he entered the downtown Manhattan campus.

Barron was escorted off to classes after visiting the dean's office, according to sources who spoke with The Post. He was wearing a white polo shirt, black trousers, and Adidas Gazelle sneakers.

Meanwhile, several Trump's fans extended their best wishes to Barron. However, some expressed worries over his security following an assassination attempt on the former President during his election campaign rally.

“Hopefully they don’t have webinar- trained Secret service people watching over him,” one X user wrote.

“God keep him safe!!!” another added.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump revealed how Barron learned about his attempted assassination.

“Barron was outside having a tennis lesson, he is a good tennis player,” the GOP leader stated during the interview. According to Trump, somebody ran up to his son to tell “Barron, Barron, your father's been shot.”

Stressing that Barron “loves” him, Trump called his son a “good kid, good student and good athlete actually.”

Trump lauds Barron as ‘very good student’

Speaking to The Post last month, Trump did not disclose the identity of Barron's college, but admitted that he will be attending a university in New York.

The GOP presidential candidate stated that Barron's application was accepted by several schools.

“He’s always been a very good student, he’s smart,” Trump stated at the time.

The former president has previously stated that his son is already interested in politics and occasionally gives him advice.

Back in May, Barron received his diploma from the prestigious Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida. Both Trump and Melania attended his graduation ceremony.