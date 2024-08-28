Where is Barron Trump? No one has spotted him or his security men at orientation programs

Last week, former president Donald Trump announced that his son, Barron Trump will attend university in New York. Barron ditched his family's 60-year-old Ivy League legacy of attending the University of Pennsylvania when he chose to study in NY. Trump told the Post that his son is “all set in a certain school that’s very good” and they will “soon” make an official announcement. However, no revelations have come through since this statement while all the schools in the Empire State have begun their freshman orientation programmes. Barron Trump and his security entourage is MIA from orientation programs at all schools in New York. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

No Barron Trump or his ‘very good’ university in sight

The 18-year-old has remained absent from being spotted at any schools in New York nor were his mother, Melania Trump or his security entourage in sight. According to the US News and World Report’s list, Columbia and Cornell share the position of top universities in New York.

The universities rank at #12 overall while New York University is ranked at the number #35. According to the reports by Daily Beast in April, Barron’s priority school was NYU in lower Manhattan which is also situated close to the Trump Tower at 3.5 miles.

In June, Trump said that the “rioting’ on campuses due to the Hamas terror attack on Israel that killed 1,200 influenced the teenager’s final decision. The former president said on Fox and Friends, “Colleges six months ago, you look at a college and you want a certain college, and then you see all of these colleges are rioting. And maybe you want to go to a different kind of a college because there’s plenty of colleges that we also like that are different and they don’t riot.”

There were social media posts about Barron being spotted at Cornell in Ithaca but The Cornelia Daily Sun reported that he “does not appear in the student directories of Cornell, Columbia and New York University. Registered first-year students at Cornell are typically listed.”

Trump praises son Barron’s academic achievements

While Trump has been secretive about his academic records and threatened any school to do so, he frequently boasted about his son’s college prospects and where he would enrol for months. In June, on Fox and Friends Weekend, he said, “He's amazing actually in a certain way. He’s a tall, good-looking guy. He’s a very good student, and he’s applied to colleges and gets into everywhere he goes. He’s very sought-after from the standpoint he’s a very smart guy. He’s a very tall guy and he’s a great kid. He’s cool. He’s pretty cool, I’ll tell you.”

Trump graduated from Wharton in 1968 after transferring from Fordham, which he initially attended but didn't prefer. He had hoped to go to the University of Southern California to study film but was rejected. Despite often highlighting his Wharton degree, he seldom mentions his time at Fordham. His children’s educational paths vary with Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, and Tiffany graduating from UPenn, while Eric graduated from Georgetown.

Melania attended the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia briefly to study design but dropped out to pursue her modelling career in Europe.