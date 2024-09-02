Donald Trump says he knows why God saved him during assassination attempt, ‘I'd like to think…’

Donald Trump started believing in God more after he walked away with minor injuries when a shooter opened fire at his Pennsylvania campaign rally in July. During his Sunday appearance on Fox News' Life, Liberty & Levin, the former president reflected on surviving the assassination attempt that left one spectator dead and two others seriously injured. The GOP nominee shared the reason he thinks why God saved him. WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 30: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 2024 Joyful Warriors National Summit on August 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. Trump continued to campaign for the upcoming presidential election on November 5, 2024. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump claims he knows why God saved him during assassination attempt

Speaking with Fox News host Mark Levin, Trump shared that he thinks he knows why he survived. “I think you think, like, if you believed in God, you believe in God more,” the 78-year-old said. “And somebody said, like, ‘why?’ And I’d like to think that God thinks that I’m gonna straighten out our country. Our country is so sick, and it’s so broken. Our country is just broken, and maybe that was the reason, I don’t know,” he added.

This is not the first time that the ex-POTUS claimed that it was God who saved him. In the aftermath of the shooting, Trump told reporters that wasn't “supposed to be here. I was supposed to be dead.” “By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God I’m still here,” he added, per the Guardian. During his Sunday interview, Trump went on to highlight the experts' views on the shooting.

“When you speak to experts, like my sons, who were shooting experts, but when you speak to experts, they said that there was no chance that he [the gunman] could have missed from that distance,” Trump said. “I think he was hurried, I think he was rushed because people were starting to say, like, you know, there's a guy up there with a gun, and I think he was rushed.”

When Levin exclaimed how the fact that the shooter was on the roof drove him “crazy,” the Republican presidential candidate lauded the Secret Service's quick actions. “Luckily, he was taken out quickly, but I tell you, if he wasn't, it would've been, like, in Las Vegas, that horrible attack in Las Vegas with the crazy man up in the building shooting down into the crowds,” he said.