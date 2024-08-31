 White Stripes' Jack White threatens Trump with lawsuit for using band's hit song, ‘Don't even think…’ - Hindustan Times
White Stripes' Jack White threatens Trump with lawsuit for using band's hit song, ‘Don't even think…’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Aug 31, 2024 01:04 AM IST

After Celine Dion and Foo Fighters, White Stripes' lead singer Jack White has called out Donald Trump for using his music in his campaign

More artists are threatening to sue Donald Trump for using their music without permission in his campaign. On Thursday, Jack White slammed the former president's team as “fascists” for using his band White Stripes' hit song over a video of the GOP nominee boarding a flight. The 49-year-old rock artist expressed his frustrations in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram along with the clip that featured his 2003 hit, Seven Nation Army.

White Stripes' lead singer Jack White, has threatened to sue Donald Trump's campaign for using his 2003 hit song, Seven Nation Army, over a video of the former president
Jack White slams Trump campaign as ‘fascists’, threatens to sue for using his band's hit song

“Oh....Don't even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.),” White wrote in his scathing message shared to his 711k followers. In the video clip, which was shared by a Trump aide, the 2024 presidential candidate can be seen preparing to fly to Michigan and Wisconsin as part of his campaign trail.

“Have a great day at work today Margo Martin,” White went on while slamming Trump's deputy director of communications. “And as long as I'm here, a double f**k you DonOLD for insulting our nation's veterans at Arlington you sc*m. You should lose every military family's vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore,” he added before signing the message with his name.

White's lawsuit threat comes after several other artists warned the Trump campaign against using their music. Celine Dion's management issued a statement on August 10 saying that the use of her Titanic theme song, My Heart Will Go On, at one of his rallies was unauthorised. Her team also noted that the 56-year-old Canadian singer “does not endorse this or any similar use.”

News / World News / US News / White Stripes' Jack White threatens Trump with lawsuit for using band's hit song, 'Don't even think…'
