Elon Musk's X flagged Donald Trump's NPR story ‘spammy and unsafe’ because…

Elon Musk's social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), has sparked controversy by flagging a National Public Radio (NPR) story as "spammy or unsafe".

The article in question reported on Donald Trump's campaign video, which allegedly violated federal law by filming at Arlington National Cemetery. This move has raised questions about Musk's commitment to free speech and his platform's moderation policies.

Since acquiring Twitter in 2022 and rebranding it X, Musk has positioned himself as a champion of unfettered expression, reducing moderation and criticizing it as censorship. He has also defended Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who shares similar views on moderation. However, this recent incident suggests exceptions to Musk's free speech stance.

What the NPR story all about

The NPR story detailed how Trump's campaign video may have broken federal law by filming at Arlington National Cemetery, and how a cemetery staffer was pushed away by campaign members. An Army spokesperson confirmed the incident. X's warning label on the NPR story is the latest development in an ongoing dispute between Musk and the news organization.

In April 2023, NPR announced it would stop posting on X due to the platform's "state-affiliated media" label, which Musk later reconsidered. He also called NPR a "hard left propaganda machine". NPR stated, "We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public's understanding of our editorial independence".

Musk has publicly endorsed Trump and hosted him for live discussions on X, reinstating his account after buying the platform. He stated, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei" (the voice of the people is the voice of God).

On the other font, Musk recently revealed that he is moving X headquarter from San Francisco, California to Texas, per Fortune report. The tech mogul cited the decision was due to new California law and employee safety concerns.