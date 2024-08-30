Elon Musk, trusting Trump, is rocketing into politics; hires Republican political adviser Chris Young

After publicly endorsing Donald Trump for president, Elon Musk seems to be getting quite serious about his political ambitions. The tech mogul has taken another step into the political arena by hiring a Republican strategist skilled in field organising. This strategic hire hints at Musk’s readiness for more political action, especially if Trump wins another term as president. Tesla CEO Elon Musk (left) and Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata (right)

Elon Musk hires Republican strategist

When Musk interviewed Trump on his X platform, many speculated that he was pitching himself for a role in a potential Trump administration. Now, with Musk hiring Chris Young, a senior political figure from PhRMA, those speculations have gained traction. The information was confirmed by three anonymous sources familiar with the matter, as reported by The New York Times on Wednesday.

Who is Chris Young?

Chris Young, a pro-GOP advisor with expertise in field operations and voter turnout, has joined Elon Musk's political team. Young is going to help Musk figure out the best way to move through the political world while also utilising his billion-dollar net worth in an impactful and balanced way reports NY Times.

Young held a senior position at a pharmaceutical company, where he oversaw grassroots organizing efforts. In his new role, he will serve as a liaison between Musk and a super PAC that Musk founded, America PAC. Back in July the Tesla owner endorsed former president Donald Trump for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections and since has been promoting the Republican agenda and exploring ways to drive votes in favor of the party.

Although the super PAC initially focused on Republican voter turnout, it encountered challenges and temporarily suspended its field operations following the hiring of a prominent Republican consulting firm. But now a revamped version is soon to roll out.

Trump responds to Elon Musk's potential White House role

After showing a willingness to tackle government spending and possibly join a deficit-reduction panel during an August 12 interview, Elon Musk received some positive signals from Trump. However, as per CNBC, the Republican nominee hinted that Musk might not be able to join his potential White House cabinet due to the demanding nature of managing so many high-profile companies.

“He wants to be involved. Now look, he’s running big businesses and all that, so he can’t, really, I don’t think he could be a cabinet,” Trump said of Musk. This comment came from an interview with former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan, with excerpts published by the outlet on Sunday.

“He can sort of, as the expression goes, consult with the country and give you some very good ideas,” he added to his statement.