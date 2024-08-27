Republican senators demand answers as revised figures show US added fewer jobs than previously reported

The Department of Labor revised its 2023-2024 job figures on Wednesday, highlighting a much lower growth in the US economy than previously reported. The data revealed that the monthly payrolls overstated job growth by an astounding 818,000 in the past financial year. A group of Republican senators is now demanding answers from the Biden administration as it marked the agency's largest preliminary downward revision to US payroll figures since 2009. Republican senators are demanding answers after revised data from the Department of Labor revealed that the US economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than previously reported(Representational Image)

Republican senators demand answers after revised figures reveal much lower job growth

The group, led by Kansas junior Senator Roger Marshall, argued that the public deserves an investigation into the unusually large adjustment, per NY Post. The revised figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics highlight that the job growth during the 12 months ending in March was around 30% less than previously reported.

“Using taxpayer dollars to mislead the public for political gain is an outrageous betrayal of trust and one of the reasons Americans have lost all faith in this Administration,” Marshall told the outlet. “Manipulating the numbers to spin a false narrative while people are struggling to afford gas and groceries is not only dishonest — it’s insulting.”

While the outlet adds that it has not seen any evidence that indicates political foul play, Senators Ted Budd, Rick Scott, Markwayne Mullin, and Marsha Blackburn have joined Marshall, seeking insights into the lower job growth. “These misleading numbers created a false impression for the public and cast doubt on the validity of the Bureau’s accuracy and legitimacy,” reads a letter co-signed by the group of GOP senators.

“As we approach the presidential election in approximately 70 days, the state of the economy is one of the major issues on [Americans’] minds. There should be no confusion when it comes to evaluating the health of our economy,” the senators added in the letter.