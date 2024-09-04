John McCain’s son Jimmy endorses Kamala Harris, faces MAGA fury for denouncing Trump's Arlington visit as ‘violation’

Lt. Jimmy McCain, the son of the late Republican senator from Arizona, blasted former President Donald Trump over his last week visit to Arlington Cemetery and disclosed that he has become a registered Democrat in a bid to support Vice President Kamala Harris' candidacy for the White House. Jimmy McCain called Donald Trump's Arlington visit a “violation,” alleging that the Republican front-runner used the most significant cemetery in the country as a platform for his campaign.(AP)

Notably, John McCain's son has served in the Navy for more than 17 years.

Trump arrived at the cemetery to pay tribute to the 13 US service members who died in Abbey Gate in 2021. He laid a wreath in remembrance of the fallen soldiers and later posed for pictures with Gold Star families, prompting massive backlash online.

Although taking pictures at Arlington Cemetery is not prohibited, there are guidelines about “partisan political activities” that must be followed.

Jimmy McCain accuses Trump of violating ‘sacred area’

Appearing for an interview with CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” on Tuesday, Jimmy called Trump's visit a “violation,” alleging that the Republican front-runner used the most significant cemetery in the country as a platform for his campaign.

Calling the cemetery a “sacred area,” he noted that three generations of McCains were buried there.

Continuing his tirade against the former President, he went on to say that “you take away the respect” of the people buried there when “you make it political”.

Despite the fact that his father was the Republican presidential nominee during the 2008 elections, Jimmy changed his party affiliation from independent to Democrat.

He told CNN that he “would get involved in any way I could” on November 5 to assist Harris in crossing the finish line.

MAGA blasts Jimmy McCain

Meanwhile, a few MAGA-affiliated accounts online posted a video of John McCain's visit to Arlington National Cemetery, stating that it was used as a “campaign backdrop.”

John McCain, a presidential candidate at the time, was seen strolling around Arlington in the ad. He was compelled to remove the advertisement after the video garnered lot of attention.

“Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain will remove footage of Arlington National Cemetery from his campaign’s biographical television ad,” the LA Times report read.

MAGA activist Jack Posobiec reposted the ad on X and wrote, “Be a shame if this went viral.”

Collin Rugg, a well-known MAGA influencer, also reposted the video, enquiring, “Will Jimmy be condemning his father?”

Rugg's post went viral, with Gunther Eagleman commenting: “The entire McCain family is trash...?”

“This is hilarious,” wrote Charlie Kirk, adding that “who cares who John McCain's son is going to vote for?”