Melania Trump's ‘cuss control’ plea to Donald Trump fails as he tears into Harris with bizarre justification

Melania Trump’s efforts to curb her husband’s colourful language terribly crashed down Friday night when Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Vice President Kamala Harris. Speaking before a crowd in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the 2024 Republican nominee ignored his wife’s plea for civility, bluntly claiming that everything Harris touches “turns to s**t.” Donald Trump says Melania was ‘watching live’ when he was shot (REUTERS/Mike Segar)(REUTERS)

Despite both Melania and Franklin Graham urging him to tone down his ranting style during rallies, Trump didn't listen. He criticised Harris's past and decision-making with his signature bluntness.

Melania urged Trump to not swear and his response….

“They believe in an ideology and – if you look at Kamala and you look at what she’s done to every place she’s touched has turned to s**t. Every single place she’s touched. I have to say, it. Every place she’s touched, you know?” The former prez was heard using foul language for his 2024 presidential opponent and vice president Kamala Harris.

He then shared that his wife Melania often asks him to avoid using such language, but kept stressing that some words are simply irreplaceable. Trump explained that he sometimes uses strong language to make a point, believing it’s the most effective way to convey what he means. Trump said, “But there’s an example. It’s not really that bad a word, but how can you top that word for what I’m talking about? Right? What word?”

“Every place she touches wouldn’t be nice. People would – that would be a thud. It would land with a thud,” he continued trying to justify his point.

Trump shared that Franklin Graham wrote to him, praising his rallies but asking him to avoid using foul language, though Trump admitted he's not entirely convinced. "You might have heard this: Franklin Graham is wonderful, and he wrote me a letter saying, 'Sir, I love your stories, and I love listening to your rallies, but could you please avoid using foul language? Your speeches would be even better without it,'" Trump recounted, adding, "Franklin is probably right. I'm not sure I completely agree with him, but he's a great guy. He really did say that to me."

Where is Melania Trump?

While Trump frequently mentions his wife Melania in his campaign speeches and interviews, the former first lady has kept a low profile compared to her participation during Trump's first term. Aside from attending a few fundraisers and being spotted walking in and out of Trump Tower, she has stayed mostly out of the public eye throughout his campaign, unlike the spouses of other candidates who have been actively involved. This has led to some speculation about marital issues.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci infamous for his 11 days working tenure in Trump’s administration before getting fired, even claimed that Melania Trump is allegedly more supportive of a Kamala Harris victory than her husband is.

On the MediasTouch podcast, Scaramucci remarked, “Maybe Melania Trump is the only one. Because she really dislikes Trump,” suggesting that while he supports Vice President Harris, Melania’s support for Harris might actually exceed his own.