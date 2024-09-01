Melania Trump ‘wants Kamala Harris to win’ the elections, claims fired Trump aide: ‘She hates…’

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci claimed that Melania Trump is allegedly more enthusiastic about a Kamala Harris victory than he is. Donald Trump urges people to buy Melania's memoir if they are ‘ready for the truth’ (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)(AFP)

On the MediasTouch podcast, Scaramucci, who had a short-lived tenure in the Trump administration, suggested that while he is rooting for the Vice President to win the November elections, Melania's support may surpass his own. Why? “Because she hates him.”

Melania wants ‘Kamala Harris to win,’ claims Scaramucci

Scaramucci’s comments come amid Melania Trump’s near-total absence from her husband’s 2024 campaign. Aside from a few fundraisers and some brief statements, including one after Trump’s assassination attempt, the former First Lady has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

“Maybe Melania Trump. That could be the only person I think of. Because she hates (Trump),” Scaramucci told host Ben Meiselas claiming she is far more keener than him to see Harris take over the White House.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez is ‘unbothered’ and ‘at peace’ amid Ben Affleck divorce filing; shares cryptic message

Scaramucci implied that Melania Trump’s hatred for Donald Trump is so strong that he uses it as a standard to gauge others' feelings toward the former president. He jokingly said that even the podcast host and his wife are a little bit nicer to Trump than Melania is.

“My wife hates Trump as much as Melania does,” he said. “I’ve met one person who hates Trump more than Melania,” the former Trump aide continued. “That’s General Milley. He’s the only man I’ve ever met who hates him more than Melania,” he claimed.

Who is Anthony Scaramucci?

Known as "The Mooch," Anthony Scaramucci is an American financier who was in charge of communications at the White House for just 11 days, from July 21 to July 31, 2017. This short stint made him a big deal. According to the Daily Mail, Scaramucci's appointment led to Sean Spicer’s resignation the following day, reportedly due to Spicer's opposition to his hiring.

Just a few days into his job, Anthony Scaramucci got caught up in a big PR mess. This whole thing made President Trump decide to fire him on July 31, with John Kelly, the new Chief of Staff, pushing for it, and questioning Scaramucci’s credibility.

Also read: Trump’s controversial biopic showing him ‘assaulting his first wife’ sets bombshell pre-election release date

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has consistently dismissed Scaramucci's claims about him and Melania, suggesting that his former aide is simply bitter and holds a grudge.

Where is Melania Trump?

The former First Lady, Melania Trump, is reportedly focused on finalizing her son Barron Trump's college plans, all while preparing for the release of her memoir, Melania, on October 1. Her office describes the memoir as "a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has forged her own path, overcome challenges, and defined personal excellence.

Lately, Melania posted a really touching note about how much she loves New York, where Barron is supposed to kick off his college journey this fall. But, we don't know which college he's going to yet.