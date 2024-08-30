Fact check: Barron Trump's remark about earning respect as 18-year-old goes viral on X

Barron Trump recently came under fire for allegedly claiming that he had already earned the respect of those willing to sacrifice for the country. The remark was shared by an account called “Barron Trump News” on X, formerly Twitter, on August 21. However, a spokesperson for Melania Trump's office said in an email to Reuters that Barron did not make the statement. Barron Trump did not make claims about earning respect of those willing to sacrifice for the country, as an 18-year-old.(AP)

Fact check: Barron Trump's tweet about earning respect as 18-year-old was fake

“This account is not linked to Barron Trump, who currently maintains no active social media presence,” the spokesperson for the former first lady said. The controversial tweet read, “To those who may consider me ignorant, arrogant, or self-righteous: While I have no desire to prove myself to you, I want you to know that at just 18 years old, I have earned the respect of those who are ready to get sacrificed for our country.”

“They are the ones who truly understand who is committed to serve our nation's best interests. I hold deep appreciation and respect for everyone, and my efforts are solely dedicated to the stability and well-being of United States of America,” the tweet added. Additionally, the outlet “found no credible reporting on Barron Trump having made the comment quoted.”

The tweet sparked heated debate online, with netizens slamming Barron as one user wrote, “How have you earned respect? What have you done to earn respect? What have you done to serve this country. Please enlighten me..” Another said, “I have earned the respect of those who are ready to get sacrificed for our country”. Might want to revise that sentence buddy.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump denied claims that Barron made similar comments in another Facebook post shared last week. According to a fact-check conducted by the Reuters Fact Check team, it was confirmed that the 18-year-old did not make such remarks.