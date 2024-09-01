Trump’s controversial biopic showing him ‘assaulting his first wife’ sets bombshell pre-election release date

Donald Trump's biopic, The Apprentice, which offers a critical look at his early career as a New York real estate mogul, has reportedly secured a U.S. distribution deal. Set to hit theatres this fall, the film will take a deep dive into former president's career and personal life. Notably, the film’s release is strategically timed to coincide with the final stretch of the presidential election, adding to the buzz surrounding its debut. Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice(Pagesix)

When is The Apprentice releasing in the US?

The Apprentice, which premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May, is now preparing for its official U.S. release. According to NBC, the film has been picked up by independent distributor Briarcliff Entertainment, which plans to release it on October 11.

Also read: Trump breaks silence on Arlington cemetery row after US army rebukes: ‘These are bad people…’

This movie has stirred up a bit of a fuss too, with with Trump's team threatening legal action over what they describe as “sensationalised lies” in certain scenes. A big reason people are talking about it is because of how the movie portrays an alleged incident involving Trump allegedly forcing his first wife, Ivana.

‘This garbage is pure fiction’

While Trump's team initially hinted at a potential lawsuit, it is still unclear if any legal action has been taken against the biographical drama directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Gabriel Sherman. A spokesperson, Steven Cheung, previously condemned the film, stating, "We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers,” adding that “This garbage is pure fiction that sensationalizes lies that have long been debunked,” according to NBC.

The Apprentice cast

Marvel star Sebastian Stan takes on the role of a young Donald Trump in the film, drawing attention for his striking resemblance to Trump, as seen in previously leaked photos. Jeremy Strong, who's famous for being in Succession, is Trump's mean-spirited advisor and lawyer, Roy Cohn. Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova is in the movie as Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez drops cryptic post about being ‘unbothered’ amid Ben Affleck split, fans react: ‘Ready for new…'

The movie, which came out in May, got a mix of opinions. The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw didn't like it, calling it "too complicated and not worth it." On the other hand, Variety's Owen Gleiberman thought it was "tough and biting." Meanwhile, The Times of London even argued that it would "make you feel sympathy for Trump," as the biography depicts him climbing the ladder in New York high society in the late 1970’s and 80’s.

Controversies surrounding The Apprentice

The film stirred controversy with a scene that allegedly depicts Donald Trump raping his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump. The couple, who married in 1977, divorced in 1992, and Ivana passed away in July 2022. Back in 1989, Ivana claimed Trump had sexually assaulted her during their divorce, but she later backtracked on that accusation more than 25 years after it happened. In a statement in July 2015, right after Trump kicked off his first run for president, Ivana said, "The whole thing is completely false."

Earlier, Abbasi dismissed the legal threats, pointing out Trump's low success rate in lawsuits. He even suggested that Trump might find The Apprentice enjoyable and wouldn't necessarily dislike the film.

Another part of the movie that really shocked everyone at Cannes was when Donald Trump was in a surgery room getting liposuction done.