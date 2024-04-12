The Apprentice: First look at Sebastian Stan as young Donald Trump unveiled as Cannes 2024 confirms lineup

The Cannes Film Festival confirmed its 2024 lineup on Thursday, April 11, which includes Donald Trump's biopic, The Apprentice. Directed by Ali Abbasi, the drama film is set to premiere at the annual film festival in May. The first look at Sebastian Stan as the young ex-US president and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn was unveiled shortly after the lineup was confirmed. First look at The Apprentice shows Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn(X, formerly Twitter)

The Apprentice to premiere at Cannes 2024

The Apprentice will play in the competition alongside Adam Driver-starrer Megalopolis, Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness starring Emma Stone, Bird by Andrea Arnold, Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez starring Selena Gomez, Anora by Sean Baker, David Cronenberg's The Shrouds, Coralie Fargeat's The Substance, and Jacob Elordi-starrer Oh Canada. Meanwhile, the opening film will be The Second Act, starring Léa Seydoux.

What is The Apprentice about?

“The Apprentice is a dive into the underbelly of the American empire. It charts a young Donald Trump’s ascent to power through a Faustian deal with the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn,” the official logline for the film reads, per Hollywood Reporter. It is a deep dive into the ex-POTUS' journey through the '70s and '80s when he was driven to build a real estate empire in New York.

Who stars in The Apprentice?

Alongside Stan and Strong, Maria Bakalova stars as Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump, and Martin Donovan as Fred Trump, the GOP frontrunner's father. The film includes real-life characters associated with Trump during his years of building a career for himself and his ultimate rise to power. Its producers include Daniel Beckerman, Julianne Forde, Jacob Jerek, Louis Tisné, and Ruth Treacy. Gabriel Sherman and Jennifer Stahl co-wrote the film with cinematography by Kasper Tuxen.

First look at The Apprentice sends internet into frenzy

As the first look at the film shows Stan's portrayal of Trump, netizens were left shocked to see the resemblance. Fans flocked to social media to share their reactions. One X, formerly Twitter user wrote, “Well this should be interesting..” Another said, “The resemblance is uncanny. Who would have thought?”