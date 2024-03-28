From Emma Stone to Rihanna: Take a look at these Hollywood celebs and their wardrobe malfunctions

In recent times, there have been several incidents of Hollywood celebs handling their wardrobe malfunctions. From Rihanna to Emma Stone, we round-up of some latest instances: Wardrobe malfunctions 2024

1. Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski encountered a wardrobe malfunction while attending the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills. The 32-year-old supermodel donned a sculpted white gown by the French brand Jacquemus. The backless attire featured an asymmetrical bodice that leaned slightly to the left and seemed to almost detach from her body. While posing on the red carpet, Emily gracefully held her gown in place with one hand, trying to save herself from a NSFW moment showing her breast.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

2. Emma Stone

Emma Stone’s dress at the 2024 Oscars tore apart, and she humorously blamed Ryan Gosling for the mishap. The 35-year-old actor, accepting the Best Actress award, began her speech by revealing the wardrobe malfunction, showcasing a broken zipper on her custom mint Louis Vuitton gown. Stone said that the incident happened maybe because of her La La Land co-star’s performance on I’m Just Ken.

3. Rihanna

Rihanna faced a wardrobe malfunction recently during her debut performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. Despite choosing a green bodycon shimmery gown paired with accessories, she encountered a mishap, and a photo surfaced showing her dress torn near the underarm while onstage with Nita Ambani.

4. Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher gracefully handled a minor wardrobe mishap at the 2024 SAG Awards. The Nanny actor, 66, experienced a slight malfunction while posing on the red carpet, where one of her earrings fell off. Despite the momentary setback, Fran quickly addressed it, putting the earring back and started posing for the photographers again.

5. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez dazzled on the Golden Globes red carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé red dress with black embroidered flowers. However, the 31-year-old singer faced a wardrobe malfunction, almost a Marilyn Monroe moment, as she struggled against the wind to keep her dress in place. Despite the incident and critiques of her enormously puffy gown, Selena adeptly managed the situation, ensuring her attire remained intact, showing her legs more than wanted, saving her from a NSFW incident.