Jennifer Lopez shares cryptic ‘unbothered’ message amid Ben Affleck split, fans react: ‘ready for new…’

Jennifer Lopez seems back to normal as she posted a string of photographs on her social media reflecting on the summer spent. While not official, it’s reported that the pop star has filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck. Now, the singer's posts, filled with philosophical musings, have sparked speculation among fans eager to decipher her thoughts and feelings during this challenging time. The couple spent months apart with reported failed attempts to reunite. Jennifer Lopez reflects on summer amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck, sharing hopeful posts on social media.(JLO Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez’s cryptic message amid Affleck split

"While her marriage hit a rough patch, Jennifer Lopez had a great summer hanging out with her family and friends. From European getaways to Hamptons adventures, the actress shared a collection of heartwarming photos on social media, capturing moments with her children as they enjoyed various summer activities. In one picture, she even included a touching quote that read, 'Everything is unfolding in divine order,' hinting at her feeling calm and hopeful despite the challenging times.

Jlo is ‘in bloom and unbothered’

In one of the photographs, the singer even flaunted a girl's pic in an olive green shirt that reads, “She’s in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace.” This is her second post after she earlier shared a fun reel for 'the ultimate holiday weekend combo!' Excited fans watching her comeback left heartfelt notes in the comment section.

“Queen! Love you! Everything is unfolding in its divine order. Can't wait to see you back where you belong. On stage and on top of the world,” a fan commented on the post. “AN UNBOTHERED Queen. We have to STAN,” another wrote showing their loyalty towards the artist. “OH MOTHA IS READY FOR A NEW DAWN,” a third commented hoping for a new and vibrant beginning. “I hope you know how much light you bring into our Jlovers life.”

Oh, it was a summer

Lopez captioned the post, "Oh, it was a summer." And indeed, it was. The Gigli co-stars, who reignited their romance after a decade, reportedly couldn't make their marriage last even two years. There are various claims about the split, including that J.Lo’s lifestyle was overwhelming for Affleck and that he made little effort to salvage their relationship, among others. None of these claims ever got a confirmation by the two, who continue to live apart.

Sources close to Lopez claim that she is "upset and disappointed" with Affleck, particularly after he initiated their reconciliation, according to PageSix. The Grammy-nominated singer filed for divorce on August 20, citing irreconcilable differences.