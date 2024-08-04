Meghan Markle ‘snubbed’ by celebs at Hamptons summit; they avoided pictures because ‘it can be a…’

Meghan Markle found herself in an icy reception at the Hamptons summit, with A-list celebrities reportedly avoiding her. The Duchess of Sussex recently attended the G9 Ventures Summer hosted by power broker Amy Griffin ahead of her brand’s official launch. While photos emerged of her chatting with a few familiar faces, noticeably absent were any snaps with the summit's biggest names. It can be seen as a stark contrast to past events where she's been photographed mingling effortlessly with Hollywood's A-list. Meghan Markle watches her husband Prince Harry play in an exhibition sitting volleyball match, in Abuja, Nigeria, Saturday, May 11, 2024(AP)

Meghan Markle showed up big at the Hamptons event, sparking talks about what she's up to next in business. The royal was eager to connect with female founders before officially kicking off her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

The Duchess was snapped hanging out with her inner circle, like fashion designer Misha Nonoo and makeup queen Bobbi Brown, but some people noticed a few things missing from the photo. It was weird that there weren't any pics of Markle with other big names there, like Gwyneth Paltrow, and Reese Witherspoon, among others as reported by NewsNation’s Paula Froelich reported.

“They know that if they are in a picture with [Meghan] it is a tacit approval of her that she can use to promote herself,” one insider told the outlet. “Meghan can show up at events where they are at, move into their neighborhood…but they are not friends,” they added.

This comes after reports that Hollywood elites are "distancing themselves" from the Duke and Duchess over the growing controversies surrounding them. Markle hopped on a plane from Santa Barbara, California, to join the one-day summit with entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, last week.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make a splash this weekend with a new CBS interview focused on their latest initiative to protect children from online threats.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes are also expanding their global footprint. After their recent trip to Nigeria, the couple has accepted an invitation to visit Colombia.