Meghan Markle lands in NY for high stakes Hamptons business summit ahead of new brand launch: Report

Meghan Markle has reportedly touched down in New York City, setting the stage for what promises to be an important moment in her post-royal career. The Duchess of Sussex was seen arriving in the city ahead of a high-profile business summit in the Hamptons. Speculation is rife that this exclusive gathering is a final push before the official launch of her lifestyle business American Riviera Orchard. All eyes are on Markle as she transitions from a public figure to a savvy businesswoman. Meghan Markle attends the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP)

Meghan Markle jets off to Hamptons for G9 ventures summit

As per Page Six, Meghan Markle has joined the ranks of high-powered business figures, attending the exclusive G9 Ventures Summer Summit hosted by Amy Grifin. The power broker is a leading figure in the venture capital world, serving as the founder and head of the G9 ventures.

Reports indicate that Meghan flew from California to New York on a private jet alongside her close friend and makeup artist Victoria Jackson, to soak up insights for her upcoming lifestyle brand. Griffin's venture capital firm focuses on consumer-centric companies, aligning with Duchess’ potential business focus. While Markle has yet to unveil her venture officially, she's already creating excitement by sharing select products with a close circle for early feedback and promotion.

More about G9 ventures summit

G9 puts money into startups that help people “live, look, and feel great.” The yearly event happens at the million dollars of the managing director and her husband, a super-rich hedge fund boss named John Griffin. Griffin helps out new startups and has advised big brands like Goop, Archive, Spanx, Maple, Julie, K18, Athletic Greens, and Bumble.

Alongside the Duchess, the potential attendees list includes industry titans such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, and Spanx founder Sara Blakely. Meghan's close friend, designer Misha Nonoo, is also expected to join the guest list as per the entertainment outlet. Adding a touch of culinary and beauty expertise, renowned chefs Missy Robbins and makeup legend Bobbi Brown might join the exclusive gathering.