Will Meghan Markle join Prince Harry for 2027 Invictus Games in UK? Royal expert says…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been regulars at the Invictus Games since becoming a couple. Now, the Games will make a celebrated return to the UK after ten years, with Birmingham announced as the host city for the 2027 edition. With that, Prince Harry, who founded the Games, is expected to return to the King's landing. However, there is speculation about whether Meghan will accompany Harry this time. Criticism of royal family hindering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reconciliation, expert suggests. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo(REUTERS)

The Duchess has not visited the UK since 2022, except for an airport layover, with security concerns cited as a reason for their rare visits.

If the Sussexes decides to visit together, it could present a chance to extend an olive branch to the royal family, especially as the Invictus Games will occur in July 2027, the same month Queen Camilla will celebrate a milestone birthday.

Royal expert speculates Meghan Markle may never return to UK

Jennie Bond, former BBC Royal correspondent, told OK! that there's a chance Meghan might miss the Invictus Games. Bond noted, “There is the whole issue of security. Unless this is resolved and Harry gets the guaranteed police protection he feels he needs for himself and his family - a demand that I have some sympathy with, I can't see him bringing Meghan and the children here.”

“The security issue always provides a credible excuse for Meghan and the children not coming to the UK. Personally, I don't think she ever wants to come here again, but I think she will be acutely aware that her absence at something like the Invictus Games - her husband's greatest achievement - would signal more than a concern about safety.”

She further added, “It would tell us that nothing is going to drag her back to the UK, even though it is the land of her husband's birth and Harry has said he wants his children to know and understand their heritage.”

Bond expressed hope that “an awful lot can happen in three years.” She pointed out that “it would be extremely telling if his wife decided not to attend the games in Birmingham... especially as it will be exactly ten years since she was introduced to the world as Harry's girlfriend at the Toronto Games.”

Bond speculated that Harry and Meghan's visit could serve as the “perfect opportunity” for the family to reconcile, amend the “destroyed relationship,” and move past their recent feuds.

“That's the month that Queen Camilla will be 80 years old and I think we can expect a celebration to mark that. In an ideal world, Harry and Meghan and their children would be over here, attending the Invictus Games and celebrating with the rest of the family this milestone in Camilla's life. But that's probably where the fairytale ends,” Bon concluded.

