Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle’s UK return; ‘they pushed me too far…’

Prince Harry has offered new insights into the reasons behind his family's decision to relocate to the United States. In the recent ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, the Duke of Sussex has expressed major concerns about the safety and well-being of his wife, Meghan Markle, if they were to return to the United Kingdom. He attributes these concerns primarily to the intense media scrutiny and invasive press coverage the couple has faced which will continue to happen if the security decision is not overturned. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the steps after their wedding.(AP)

Prince Harry won’t bring Meghan Markle back to the UK

People are wondering if the Sussexes might finally settle down in London to avoid all the hotel hopping they have to do when they're in the UK. But Prince Harry has made it clear he won't be bringing his wife and kids back to his country. In a recent update, Harry made it clear, "That's not going to work if we can't keep them safe while they're here." The Duke, whose security was scaled back following his and Meghan Markle's departure from royal duties, is embroiled in a legal battle to reinstate protection for his family.

Also read: Prince William cuts Queen Camilla's sister from Royal payroll; ‘he would no longer employ…'

‘There is a lot of attention on Meghan’

"There is more than enough attention on me and my wife anyway," the Duke said when asked if their high-profile lawsuits against the press could be drawing more attention to him. The youngest son of the late Princess Diana, also dismissed concerns that his legal actions against media outlets could further endanger himself and his family.

"They pushed me too far," Harry continued. “It got to a point where you're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't. But I don't think there's anybody in the world better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself.”

Harry finds it dangerous to bring the family back to the UK

In their bombshell Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan presented multiple instances of being attacked by random people and the press after they stepped back as senior royals. He now believes, “It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read.”

Also read: Prince Harry ‘hoping to join’ Indian billionaire Anant Ambani’s wedding in UK because…

Talking about how he thinks the tabloid's harsh reporting on the Duchess of Sussex is causing trouble, the Duke went on, “Whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."

Why Harry and Meghan left the UK?

One of the main reasons the Sussexes chose to take a break from their royal duties and move to the US was because they thought the danger level was getting worse. Prince Harry has said before that he felt like he had to leave the UK because he was worried about his family's safety. The couple's permission to keep their security clearances was taken away by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), even though Harry promised to pay for their own security.

The Duke is now appealing the decision in the UK court "The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of RAVEC’s own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with RAVEC’s own written policy," a legal spokesperson from Harry’s team said.