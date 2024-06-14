 Top 10 universities in United Kingdom all aspirants should know if planning to study abroad soon! - Hindustan Times
Top 10 universities in United Kingdom all aspirants should know if planning to study abroad soon!

ByGaurav Sarma
Jun 14, 2024 06:39 PM IST

Aspirants planning to move to the United Kingdom for higher studies should take a look at this list of top 10 universities as per the QS World Rankings 2025.

Are you planning to study abroad? Do you intend to move to the United Kingdom for your academic pursuits? If yes, then you are on the right page! Apart from lush greens and its rich history, what really sets the United Kingdom apart is its list of top universities.

The Imperial College London has been ranked 2nd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025. (Image source: Instagram/imperialcollege)
The Imperial College London has been ranked 2nd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025. (Image source: Instagram/imperialcollege)

In fact, if the QS World University Rankings 2025 is anything to go by then the UK is home to the best universities of the world. From Oxford to Cambridge – there are several other educational institutions in this picturesque part of the world that provide some of the best courses for international students seeking undergraduate or postgraduate admissions, let alone a memorable student life.

In this article, we will look at the top 10 universities in the United Kingdom with their QS World university rankings 202. Scroll down below!

1. Imperial College London

With a global rank of 2, the University of Melbourne has emerged as a leading university not just the United Kingdom but also across the world. The University website states that over 9,500 degrees are awarded by Imperial College London every year, with a staff power of 8,000. Some of the important departments in the University include the Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Natural Sciences, and the Imperial College Business School. The QS scores are given below:

OVERALL SCORE98.5
ACADEMIC REPUTATION98.5
EMPLOYER REPUTATION99.5
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO98.2
CITATIONS PER FACTULY93.9
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO100
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO99.6
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK97.4
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES93.4
SUSTAINAIBILITY99.7

University website: https://www.imperial.ac.uk/

2. University of Oxford

Jesus College, Oxford University. (Image source: Instagram/oxford_uni)
Jesus College, Oxford University. (Image source: Instagram/oxford_uni)

As the name suggests, the university is located in Oxford in United Kingdom and has a global rank of 3. The world famous institution offers a range of courses for the graduate and undergraduate degrees some of which include Archaeology and Anthropology, Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, Biochemistry (Molecular and Cellular), Biology, and Biomedical Sciences. The rankings are as follows:

OVERALL SCORE96.9
ACADEMIC REPUTATION100
EMPLOYER REPUTATION100
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO100
CITATIONS PER FACTULY84.8
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO98.1
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO97.7
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK100
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES100
SUSTAINAIBILITY85

University website: https://www.ox.ac.uk/

3. University of Cambridge

Christ's College, University of Cambridge. (Image source: cam.ac.uk)
Christ's College, University of Cambridge. (Image source: cam.ac.uk)

Located in the picturesque greens of Cambridge, the University of Cambridge has a global rank of 5 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. The institution has been a favorite among international students since decades for the range of courses provided in the undergraduate and postgraduate classes. Some of the courses for UG are Anglo-Saxon, Norse, and Celtic, Archaeology, Architecture, Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology, Design, Economics, Education, and more. The rankings are given below:

OVERALL SCORE96.7
ACADEMIC REPUTATION100
EMPLOYER REPUTATION100
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO100
CITATIONS PER FACTULY84.6
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO100
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO94.8
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK99.3
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES100
SUSTAINAIBILITY84.8

University website: https://www.cam.ac.uk/

4. UCL

University College London, UCL, has been ranked 9th in the QS World University Rankings 2025. (Image source: ucl.ac.uk)
University College London, UCL, has been ranked 9th in the QS World University Rankings 2025. (Image source: ucl.ac.uk)

The University College London or UCL has been ranked 9th globally, and is located in London, United Kingdom. As stated by the University on its website, international students will have access to an extensive and flexible range of subject options. Students can also focus solely on his/her major area of academic study, and at the same time, explore a more interdisciplinary route. The rankings are given below:

OVERALL SCORE91.6
ACADEMIC REPUTATION99.5
EMPLOYER REPUTATION98.3
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO95.9
CITATIONS PER FACTULY72.2
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO99
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO100
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK99.9
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES70.3
SUSTAINAIBILITY74.8

University website: ucl.ac.uk

5. The University of Edinburgh

The University of Edinburgh. (Image source: ed.ac.uk)
The University of Edinburgh. (Image source: ed.ac.uk)

Located in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, the University of Edinburgh is ranked 27 globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025. As reported by the university on its official website, its academic structure is based on three Colleges containing a total of 21 Schools. The three colleges in question are College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences, College of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine, and College of Science & Engineering. The rankings of the university are as follows:

OVERALL SCORE83.3
ACADEMIC REPUTATION98.3
EMPLOYER REPUTATION97.2
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO65.5
CITATIONS PER FACTULY47.7
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO98.7
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO99.8
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK99.5
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES55.9
SUSTAINAIBILITY99

University website: ed.ac.uk

6. The University of Manchester

The University of Manchester. (Image source: manchester.ac.uk)
The University of Manchester. (Image source: manchester.ac.uk)

Another institute from the UK to be in the world’s top 50 universities is the University of Manchester. In the QS World University Rankings 2025, the University has been ranked 34. Some of the UG courses offered by the university include Accounting, Accounting and Finance, Accounting with Industrial/Professional Experience, Actuarial Science and Mathematics, Aerospace Engineering, Biology with a Modern Language, Biology with Entrepreneurship, Biology with Industrial/Professional Experience, and more.

OVERALL SCORE82
ACADEMIC REPUTATION95.6
EMPLOYER REPUTATION98.1
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO51.3
CITATIONS PER FACTULY45.1
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO93.1
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO99.2
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK99.2
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES87.6
SUSTAINAIBILITY99.8

University website: https://www.manchester.ac.uk

7. King's College London

The Guy's Campus, King's College London
The Guy's Campus, King's College London

A popular institute in the United Kingdom, The King’s College London has been ranked 40 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. The University stated on its website that London will be an integral part of their student life, with four of the five campuses located in the heart of the city, alongside the River Thames. For UG, the institute offers students 182 courses to choose from, whether be it Arts, Culture, Digital & Media, Business, Chemistry, Engineering or Finance among others. The rankings are given below:

OVERALL SCORE80.2
ACADEMIC REPUTATION
90.3
EMPLOYER REPUTATION85.7
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO64.3
CITATIONS PER FACTULY53.6
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO99.1
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO99.5
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK98.6
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES59.8
SUSTAINAIBILITY96.2

University website: kcl.ac.uk

8. The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

The London School of Economics and Political Science. (Image source: Instagram/londonschoolofeconomics)
The London School of Economics and Political Science. (Image source: Instagram/londonschoolofeconomics)

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is ranked 50th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025. For undergraduate study, the institute offers 40 degree progammes to choose from, whereas for post-graduate study, there 160 courses ranging from diploma to taught master’s and research programmes. The QS rankings are given below:

OVERALL SCORE76
ACADEMIC REPUTATION67.2
EMPLOYER REPUTATION97
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO35.1
CITATIONS PER FACTULY69.4
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO100
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO100
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK81.2
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES99.6
SUSTAINAIBILITY91.3

University website: lse.ac.uk

9. University of Bristol

The University of Bristol. (Image source: Instagram/universityofbristol)
The University of Bristol. (Image source: Instagram/universityofbristol)

The University of Bristol has been ranked 54 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. Located in the heart of Bristol, the institution boasts of being a leader in global research, and making innovations in areas ranging from cot death prevention to nanotechnology. Some of the UG Courses include Accounting and Finance, Accounting and Finance with Professional Placement, Biochemistry, Cancer Biology and Immunology, Cellular and Molecular Medicine, and more. The QS Rankings are given below:

OVERALL SCORE75.4
ACADEMIC REPUTATION
75.8
EMPLOYER REPUTATION82.5
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO36.7
CITATIONS PER FACTULY75.9
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO87.5
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO89.8
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK94.6
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES51.2
SUSTAINAIBILITY98.9

University website: bristol.ac.uk

10. The University of Warwick

The University of Warwick. (Image source: Instagram/uniofwarwick)
The University of Warwick. (Image source: Instagram/uniofwarwick)

Ranked 69 in the QS World University Rankings 2025, the University of Warwick is located in Coventry, United Kingdom. As per the official website of the University, 92% of its research has been assessed to be 'world leading' or 'internationally excellent' in the Research Excellence Framework. Besides, the University also boasts of being the 6th most targeted university in the UK by the country’s top 100 graduate employers. The QS rankings of the University of Warwick is given below:

OVERALL SCORE68.2
ACADEMIC REPUTATION72.2
EMPLOYER REPUTATION86.4
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO35.5
CITATIONS PER FACTULY37.7
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO98.1
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO99.1
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK94.2
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES65.7
SUSTAINAIBILITY89.7

University website: warwick.ac.uk

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News

