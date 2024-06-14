Top 10 universities in United Kingdom all aspirants should know if planning to study abroad soon!

Are you planning to study abroad? Do you intend to move to the United Kingdom for your academic pursuits? If yes, then you are on the right page! Apart from lush greens and its rich history, what really sets the United Kingdom apart is its list of top universities. The Imperial College London has been ranked 2nd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025. (Image source: Instagram/imperialcollege)

In fact, if the QS World University Rankings 2025 is anything to go by then the UK is home to the best universities of the world. From Oxford to Cambridge – there are several other educational institutions in this picturesque part of the world that provide some of the best courses for international students seeking undergraduate or postgraduate admissions, let alone a memorable student life.

In this article, we will look at the top 10 universities in the United Kingdom with their QS World university rankings 202. Scroll down below!

1. Imperial College London

With a global rank of 2, the University of Melbourne has emerged as a leading university not just the United Kingdom but also across the world. The University website states that over 9,500 degrees are awarded by Imperial College London every year, with a staff power of 8,000. Some of the important departments in the University include the Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Natural Sciences, and the Imperial College Business School. The QS scores are given below:

OVERALL SCORE 98.5 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 98.5 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 99.5 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 98.2 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 93.9 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 100 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 99.6 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 97.4 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 93.4 SUSTAINAIBILITY 99.7

University website: https://www.imperial.ac.uk/

2. University of Oxford

Jesus College, Oxford University. (Image source: Instagram/oxford_uni)

As the name suggests, the university is located in Oxford in United Kingdom and has a global rank of 3. The world famous institution offers a range of courses for the graduate and undergraduate degrees some of which include Archaeology and Anthropology, Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, Biochemistry (Molecular and Cellular), Biology, and Biomedical Sciences. The rankings are as follows:

OVERALL SCORE 96.9 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 100 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 100 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 100 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 84.8 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 98.1 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 97.7 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 100 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 100 SUSTAINAIBILITY 85

University website: https://www.ox.ac.uk/

3. University of Cambridge

Christ's College, University of Cambridge. (Image source: cam.ac.uk)

Located in the picturesque greens of Cambridge, the University of Cambridge has a global rank of 5 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. The institution has been a favorite among international students since decades for the range of courses provided in the undergraduate and postgraduate classes. Some of the courses for UG are Anglo-Saxon, Norse, and Celtic, Archaeology, Architecture, Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology, Design, Economics, Education, and more. The rankings are given below:

OVERALL SCORE 96.7 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 100 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 100 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 100 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 84.6 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 100 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 94.8 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 99.3 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 100 SUSTAINAIBILITY 84.8

University website: https://www.cam.ac.uk/

4. UCL

University College London, UCL, has been ranked 9th in the QS World University Rankings 2025. (Image source: ucl.ac.uk)

The University College London or UCL has been ranked 9th globally, and is located in London, United Kingdom. As stated by the University on its website, international students will have access to an extensive and flexible range of subject options. Students can also focus solely on his/her major area of academic study, and at the same time, explore a more interdisciplinary route. The rankings are given below:

OVERALL SCORE 91.6 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 99.5 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 98.3 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 95.9 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 72.2 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 99 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 100 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 99.9 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 70.3 SUSTAINAIBILITY 74.8

University website: ucl.ac.uk

5. The University of Edinburgh

The University of Edinburgh. (Image source: ed.ac.uk)

Located in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, the University of Edinburgh is ranked 27 globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025. As reported by the university on its official website, its academic structure is based on three Colleges containing a total of 21 Schools. The three colleges in question are College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences, College of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine, and College of Science & Engineering. The rankings of the university are as follows:

OVERALL SCORE 83.3 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 98.3 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 97.2 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 65.5 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 47.7 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 98.7 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 99.8 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 99.5 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 55.9 SUSTAINAIBILITY 99

University website: ed.ac.uk

6. The University of Manchester

The University of Manchester. (Image source: manchester.ac.uk)

Another institute from the UK to be in the world’s top 50 universities is the University of Manchester. In the QS World University Rankings 2025, the University has been ranked 34. Some of the UG courses offered by the university include Accounting, Accounting and Finance, Accounting with Industrial/Professional Experience, Actuarial Science and Mathematics, Aerospace Engineering, Biology with a Modern Language, Biology with Entrepreneurship, Biology with Industrial/Professional Experience, and more.

OVERALL SCORE 82 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 95.6 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 98.1 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 51.3 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 45.1 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 93.1 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 99.2 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 99.2 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 87.6 SUSTAINAIBILITY 99.8

University website: https://www.manchester.ac.uk

7. King's College London

The Guy's Campus, King's College London

A popular institute in the United Kingdom, The King’s College London has been ranked 40 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. The University stated on its website that London will be an integral part of their student life, with four of the five campuses located in the heart of the city, alongside the River Thames. For UG, the institute offers students 182 courses to choose from, whether be it Arts, Culture, Digital & Media, Business, Chemistry, Engineering or Finance among others. The rankings are given below:

OVERALL SCORE 80.2 ACADEMIC REPUTATION

90.3 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 85.7 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 64.3 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 53.6 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 99.1 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 99.5 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 98.6 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 59.8 SUSTAINAIBILITY 96.2

University website: kcl.ac.uk

8. The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

The London School of Economics and Political Science. (Image source: Instagram/londonschoolofeconomics)

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is ranked 50th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025. For undergraduate study, the institute offers 40 degree progammes to choose from, whereas for post-graduate study, there 160 courses ranging from diploma to taught master’s and research programmes. The QS rankings are given below:

OVERALL SCORE 76 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 67.2 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 97 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 35.1 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 69.4 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 100 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 100 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 81.2 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 99.6 SUSTAINAIBILITY 91.3

University website: lse.ac.uk

9. University of Bristol

The University of Bristol. (Image source: Instagram/universityofbristol)

The University of Bristol has been ranked 54 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. Located in the heart of Bristol, the institution boasts of being a leader in global research, and making innovations in areas ranging from cot death prevention to nanotechnology. Some of the UG Courses include Accounting and Finance, Accounting and Finance with Professional Placement, Biochemistry, Cancer Biology and Immunology, Cellular and Molecular Medicine, and more. The QS Rankings are given below:

OVERALL SCORE 75.4 ACADEMIC REPUTATION

75.8 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 82.5 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 36.7 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 75.9 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 87.5 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 89.8 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 94.6 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 51.2 SUSTAINAIBILITY 98.9

University website: bristol.ac.uk

10. The University of Warwick

The University of Warwick. (Image source: Instagram/uniofwarwick)

Ranked 69 in the QS World University Rankings 2025, the University of Warwick is located in Coventry, United Kingdom. As per the official website of the University, 92% of its research has been assessed to be 'world leading' or 'internationally excellent' in the Research Excellence Framework. Besides, the University also boasts of being the 6th most targeted university in the UK by the country’s top 100 graduate employers. The QS rankings of the University of Warwick is given below:

OVERALL SCORE 68.2 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 72.2 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 86.4 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 35.5 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 37.7 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 98.1 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 99.1 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 94.2 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 65.7 SUSTAINAIBILITY 89.7

University website: warwick.ac.uk