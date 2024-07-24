Prince Harry breaks silence on 'destroyed relationship' with Royal family: ‘It would be nice if we…’

Prince Harry has finally spoke out on his “destroyed” relationship with Royal family members. The Duke of Sussex, who reportedly sent a congratulate note to Kate Middleton over Wimbledon appearance, issued a issued a rallying call to the British monarch and the family. Prince Harry will be featured in the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial on Thursday night, (AP)

On Thursday night, Harry will be featured in the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial. In a teaser clip from the documentary, journalist Becca Barry asked the Duke, “to what extent do you think your determination to fight the tabloids destroyed your relationship with your family?”

In response, Harry stated, his legal battle with the tabloids is a “central piece” in the breakdown of his ties with his family. He remarked that it is “hard a question to answer” since “anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.”

Calling for an action in this regard, he remarked, “It would be nice if we did it as a family, I believe from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role these are the things we should be doing for the greater good.”

On being asked about his views on hi s family members' choice to not to fight in the manner he has, Harry noted: “I think that everything that has played out has shown people what the truth of the matter is, for me the mission continues.”

“I think as you say, it has caused part of a rift,” he added.

Harry opens up about case against Mirror Group Newspapers

The Prince further spoke about the case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

According Harry's attorney, a British newspaper publisher consented to pay the Duke a “substantial” amount in fees and damages for breaching his privacy through phone hacking and other unlawful snooping.

Mirror Group Newspapers, according to lawyer David Sherborne, promised to cover all of Harry's legal fees and damages in addition to making an advance payment of $505,000.

In December, Harry was granted $177,000 in damages after a judge determined that phone hacking at Mirror Group Newspapers in the late 1990s was “widespread and habitual,” that it continued for more than ten years, and that tabloid officials covered it up.

Reacting to the verdict, Harry asserted it was undoubtedly a big relief that court “rule in our favour”. “To be able to achieve that in a trial is a monumental victory,” he mentioned.

In response to the ITV's documentary, Mirror Group Newspapers applauded the December 2023 ruling that provided the company with the essential clarity to proceed from the events that occurred many years ago, GB News reported.

“Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid compensation.”

According to Judge Timothy Fancourt, the Duke's phone was hacked “to a modest extent.”