Prince Harry and Meghan make big move over permanent UK return; ‘plan is to spend more…’

Plans for a return to the UK by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be on hold. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly paused their search for a British residence due to an unforeseen problem with his security appeal. This comes after a recent court decision denied his request for expedited processing of his appeal regarding his security detail, asking him to "jump the queue" like others. The estranged royal couple were earlier looking for a permanent base in the Duke’s home town. FILE - Britain's Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to a wheelchair basketball match at the Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany, Sept. 13, 2023.(AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan's UK home search on hold

Years after their departure from their roles as working royals and their subsequent eviction from Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan reportedly faced major privacy breaches during their recent trip to London, complicating their ability to bring their children along. This situation follows a reduction in the Duke and his family's security arrangements in the UK post their exit. However, the Duke has now been given the green light to appeal a High Court decision from June that dismissed his challenge against the downgrade of his personal security in the country.

"Harry really does want to spend more time in the UK but doesn't feel comfortable doing that until the security issues have been ironed out," a source told UK Express.

Harry asked to ‘jump in a queue’ for the court appeal

News broke a month ago that the couple is trying to divide their time between the UK and the US as the court battle continues. This plan was considered to avoid the inconvenience of checking in and out of hotels every time they visit the country. "

He and Meghan planned on looking for a part-time home near Windsor this year and hoped that the appeals process would be heard before the end of July so they could properly start their search,” the source added. "However, the court process seems to be taking its time."

A judge on the Court of Appeals rejected Prince Harry's attempt to fast-track his security case. The judge emphasised that everyone follows the same process and denied Harry any special privileges.

Harry and Meghan planned to spend ‘more time in the UK’

Various royal experts and insiders earlier revealed that Harry is eager to bring his kids back to London to familiarise them with their roots, as his family continues to live in California. However, this would only be possible if the security situation were resolved. "The time it's taking is rather unfortunate," a source said.

"There were plans in motion to spend more time in the UK this year but seeing as there is still a big question mark over security, they [the Sussexes] don't feel confident in bringing the children over with them,” they added.

Prince Harry's battle to keep his security team has dragged on for a while. He first took issue with the Home Office's choice to cut back on the amount of taxpayer money spent on his security after he stopped being a royal. Even though his complaint was shot down by the High Court in February and his chance to ask a higher court to look at it was turned down in April, Harry's legal team got their appeal in June, so the fight isn't over yet.