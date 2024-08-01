Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to embark on another ‘faux royal’ tour: Here's where they are headed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pinned down the next destination for their overseas tour after flying to Nigeria earlier this year. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Duke being honoured with the Pat Tillman Award at the 2024 ESPYs. FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a polo fundraiser event in Lagos, Nigeria, May 12, 2024.(REUTERS / Akintunde Akinleye)

Following their successful trip to Nigeria in May, which was ultimately dubbed a “faux royal tour,” the Sussex couple has been invited to Colombia. The final tour schedule is yet to be revealed.

Francia Marquez, vice president of the South American country, confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted the invitation to visit Bogota, Cartagena and Cali. Just as the couple previously arrived in Nigeria to champion their Archewell Foundation's mental health initiative for young people afflicted by conflicts, they will again attend a conference on curbing violence against children. The couple also promoted the Invictus Games, as Nigeria joined in the charitable competition for the first time.

Marquez, who is also a lawyer and human rights and environmental activist, relayed in a statement, “As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country.”

“During their trip, The Duke and Duchess will join me in visiting Bogotá, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali. In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress. In addition to these meaningful interactions, The Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia.”

Why are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visiting Colombia?

Ms Marquez also noted how the Sussexes' trip to Colombia comes at a “particularly significant time” since the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children will be held in the country this November.

“The Archewell Foundation, founded by The Duke and Duchess, is renowned for its global leadership in fostering a safer online environment. The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats.”

The news also arrives amid Prince Harry's long-extended legal battle for police protection during his family's visits to Britain. Correspondingly, he has already broken his silence about how he feels it unsafe to bring his wife Meghan and two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—to his homeland.

Although their Nigeria trip had the spotlight all to itself in May, for their Colombia adventure, the working royals' calendar is expected to clash with Prince William. While it remains unclear if the Prince of Wales will attend the event like he did last year, the Earthshot Prize award ceremony will be held in Cape Town, South Africa, in November, possibly around the same time as the Sussexes' Colombia trip.