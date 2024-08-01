Why Prince Harry and King Charles are no longer speaking: An impenetrable wall of ‘complete silence’ between them

A flurry of reports concerning Prince Harry's deepened estrangement from his father, King Charles, has swelled across media outlets ever since the Sussexes relinquished their official royal posts and departed for the US. The issue is once again being revisited because a close friend of the Duke's has claimed that an impenetrable wall of “complete silence” stands between Harry and his father. FILE PHOTO: Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, cries as she, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. (REUTERS / Toby Melville)

The father-son duo has reportedly completely severed ties and is no longer on speaking terms. Despite the Duke of Sussex swiftly flying to London in February following his father's cancer diagnosis, the pair's relationship has become more strained than ever.

Their very public family rift, which has become one of the most indispensable aspects of the royal story, has attracted eyeballs since 2020 when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, walked out on their royal roles. However, per People's latest report, the monarch is giving his son utter silent treatment, reportedly credited to his ongoing legal battle for security, for which Prince Harry has been making the rounds to the court for over four years.

His seemingly never-ending legal tussle has only exacerbated his desperation for security provisions to be reinstated so that he can protect his wife and kids. According to a previous GB News report, the Duke of Sussex “doesn’t feel his family is safe when they’re in the UK because they do not have police protection officers with the Metropolitan Police with him.”

Also read | Prince William and Harry's uncle Lord Robert Fellowes dies at 82

The reasoning apparently adds up because he's travelled to the UK on several occasions despite the issues with the royal family, his wife and children have completely stayed out of touch with the London chapter of his life.

The Duke additionally returned to his home country in May to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. However, he missed out on reuniting with his father even then as he remained absent from the ceremony. Prince Harry's spokesperson eventually cited the King's “full schedule” for the missed opportunity.

King Charles appears to be giving Prince Harry the silent treatment

The newest details on the horizon have spilled that Harry wanted to convene with his father to discuss the security issue plaguing him. He believes King Charles can play an influential role in solidifying the decision in his favour.

People added that while Buckingham Palace will not comment on security provisions, a palace source told the outlet the notion that the Duke's security is in the King's hands is “wholly incorrect.”

Also read | Donald Trump declares himself the ‘best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln'

As for the terms of the relationship dynamics between the King and Prince Harry, the latter's pal says, “He gets ‘unavailable right now’.”

“His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too.”

A royal insider also said, “Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father.” However, constitutionally, that doesn't seem to be the case, as that power lies with the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), which operates on behalf of the UK government.

Elsewhere, sources claimed that the palace is constantly reminded of what happened when Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, quit the royal establishment.

“Charles’ fear is a repeat of the past,” a royal insider told the outlet. “When his wife divorced the institution, she took the headlines, overshadowed his work and became a global superstar. Seeing his son leave with his wife was not part of the plan.”

Nevertheless, the Sussex couple “didn't feel they had a choice,” their friend said.

“The only option was to leave — for their sanity. I do think they thought if they got out of this bubble, there would be less focus on them.”