Prince Harry-King Charles reunion not likely; monarch's official commitments call off father-son moment

Latest updates on the possibility of the royal father-son duo's reunion have painted a bleak picture of their reconciliation. Despite initial expectations of Prince Harry and King Charles coming together under the same roof, their meeting has been reportedly put off due to the monarch's “busy” schedule this week. FILE PHOTO: Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, cries as she, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo(REUTERS)

The Duke of Sussex's Tuesday homecoming was scheduled to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. It also marked his first return to London since February, when he traversed continents to see his cancer-struck father. Moreover, his sister-in-law Kate Middleton also came out with the unfortunate news of her cancer diagnosis in March.

All eyes were on Harry's return to London, with big hopes of a possible reconciliation with the estranged Royal Family on the cards.

However, The New York Post's latest update on the royal scene has trodded upon these high hopes. Prince Harry will no longer be meeting his father upon his arrival in London.

Why the Prince Harry-King Charles reunion won't be happening

On Tuesday, May 7, an official insider told The Post, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program.”

Though the Duke is hoping to see him, he is also perceptive of the King's “full” schedule and “diary of commitments.”

King Charles' busy schedule entails his weekly audience with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. On top of that, his other previously scheduled engagements, including the first Buckingham Palace garden party, hinder his potential meet-up with his son Harry.

Just days after his son, Prince Archie's fifth birthday, the Duke has flown back to his home country, where he's expected to deliver a reading at St Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday, May 8. The Invictus Games were inaugurated in the UK capital in 2014. Harry kick-started the decade-old tradition as a Paralympic-styled game series for injured veterans.

According to the New York Post, he was pictured with Invictus Games Foundation CEO Dominic Reid in London on Tuesday, May 7. Other pictured proofs showed him attending the Invictus Games Foundation Conversation, “Realizing a Global Community” at the Honourable Artillery Company.

The recent headlines once again prompt Prince Harry to be snubbed by the royal lot potentially. With his father, King Charles, unable to make up the time to meet him, the chances of Harry reuniting with his brother, Prince William, are even slimmer. Additionally, the snub also extends to his lodging situation in the UK.

He will reportedly again be driven to the periphery of familial boundaries, pushing him to stay at a hotel instead of any preparations waiting for him at the royal residence. With Meghan Markle and his two children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - missing out on the UK travels, Prince Harry will continue his solo trip until he meets up with his wife in Nigeria later.