Prince William and Harry's uncle Lord Robert Fellowes dies at 82

Lord Robert Fellowes, former Private Secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II, died on Monday, July 29. He was 82 years old at the time. Lord Fellowes was Prince William and Harry's uncle by his marriage to the late Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes. Neither the cause of his death nor the funeral plans have been disclosed as of yet. Lord Robert Fellowes died at the age of 82

Prince William, Harry's uncle Lord Robert Fellowes dies at 82

An obituary published in The Times cited Lord Fellowes' passing as “undisclosed causes.” The former Princess of Wales' brother, Charles Spencer, confirmed his death in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter.

“My absolutely exceptional brother-in-law, Robert, is no longer with us. A total gentleman - in all the best meanings of that word - he was a man of humour, wisdom & utter integrity. I’m deeply proud to have been his brother-in-law,” he wrote.

Lord Fellowes is survived by his wife, whom he married in April 1978, where Princess Diana served as a bridesmaid. The couple share three children: Laura Jane Fellowes, 44, Alexander Robert Fellowes, 41, and Eleanor Ruth Fellowes, 38. The eldest is Princess Charlotte’s godmother.

Following his service to Queen Elizabeth from 1990 to 1999, he returned to his private banking role. Despite his exit from royal duties, he was named as a life peer. Lord Fellowes also earned the title of Baron Fellowes of Shotesham in the County of Norfolk.

He was by the late queen's side when the royal family was hit with the highly-publicised fallout between Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles. In 1996, Lord Fellowes once again advised Queen Elizabeth when Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson finalised their divorce.