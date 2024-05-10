Prince Harry reflects on pain of ‘losing loved ones’ as Meghan reveals why she married Duke during Nigeria trip

Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan Markle on Friday landed in Nigeria for their 3-day tour. The royal couple first met with the school children in the African nation as the Duchess of Sussex took a selfie with them, while the Duke raised his arms in the air and smiled as a group of students from Wuse Lightway Academy in Abuja attempted to photograph wife. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walk out after meeting the students at the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria, May 10, 2024.( REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye)

In his speech, Harry recalled memories of his sufferings following the death of his mother Princess Diana, reported Daily Mail.

As the school is supported by Harry and Meghan's Archwell Foundation, the pair talked about mental health. Harry reflected on his pain, saying "when you lost a loved one in your family and you don't know who to turn to or who to speak to."

Harry and his brother Prince William were aged 12 and 15, respectively when Diana died in 1997 in Paris following a car accident.

Emphasising on mental stigma, the Duke said many people don't like to talk about it because "it's invisible". "But guess what? Every single person in this room - the youngest, the oldest - every single person has mental health," he stressed.

Harry interacted very deeply with the school kids as he said: “If you see your friend in your class not smiling, what are you going to do? Are you going to check in on them? Are you going to ask them if they're OK? Because it's OK not to be OK.”

Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, meet with children during their visit at the Lightway Academy in Abuja on May 10, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

Meghan reveals why she married Prince Harry

The Duke then handed over the mic to Meghan who stated that she married Harry not just because “he's so smart,” but he “always speaks the truth.”

Meghan, who was wearing a flowing coral dress for the occasion, told the assembled students that she can see herself in each of them and advised them to "be honest with each other".

"So it is a complete honour to have our first visit to Nigeria, be here with all of you. There is no need to suffer in silence. Just make sure that you're taking care of yourselves (and) your mental health," she added.

The couple boarded the British Airways flight to Abuja together after a surprise reunion at London Heathrow's VIP Windsor Suite on Thursday, when Meghan landed from Los Angeles.

Their visit to Nigeria comes after Harry stated that it was 'wonderful' to be back in the UK this week to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. He arrived in London on Tuesday to attend competition-related events, including a Thanksgiving ceremony.