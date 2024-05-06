Meghan Markle scrambling after launch of her forthcoming podcast was pushed back, accused of being ‘greedy’

Reports have claimed that Meghan Markle has been struggling after the launch of her podcast with Lemonada Media was reportedly postponed to next year. In Touch reported that the pause was made to ensure that attention from the upcoming launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, is not diverted. Meghan Markle scrambling after the launch of her forthcoming podcast was pushed back (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)

“Meghan gets greedy,” a source told the publication. “She wants everything all at once, and it’s backfiring on her again. She’s become a total joke and is overplaying her hand.”

‘Almost everything they’ve tried has ended in disaster’

Lemonada execs are also said to be concerned about Meghan’s upcoming cooking show on Netflix taking away attention from the podcast. “That clearly didn’t go down well with Lemonada,” the source said. “They surely expected to be Meghan’s priority project, but she must have decided she had bigger fish to fry with Netflix.”

The source said that after Meghan’s podcast Archetypes was not renewed for a season 2, she is trying to ensure she gets a Netflix hit so she and her husband and Prince Harry remain viable in Hollywood. “Almost everything they’ve tried has ended in disaster,” the insider said.

Another source in Tinseltown claimed A-listers do not have a lot of respect for Meghan. “Hollywood is glam and glitz on the outside, but the real stars have worked hard for their success — and you get the impression hard work isn’t really Meghan’s thing,” the source said. “Now, after all her failures, those A-listers — and the royals — are laughing at her!”

A royal author recently claimed Meghan often keeps her projects unfinished because she is "anxious" to do well in life. “It’s always starting things and not really finishing them. They were going to move to a different part of America and nothing has come of it. She starts things and doesn’t continue. She’s so anxious to do phenomenally well,” Angela Levin said on GB News.