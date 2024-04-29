‘Anxious’ Meghan Markle leaving projects unfinished in attempt to do ‘phenomenally well,’ royal author says

A royal author has claimed that Meghan Markle often keeps her projects unfinished because she is "anxious" to do well in life. Meghan recently launched a lifestyle brand, and a new podcast is also reportedly set to come. Reports claim that there are delays in her work and royal commentator Angela Levin believes it is because of Meghan’s wish to do “phenomenally well.” Meghan Markle is leaving her projects unfinished in an attempt to do ‘phenomenally well,’ a royal author said (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Joining Mark Dolan on GBN America, Levin said, “The company have put off what they were going to do with Meghan, which is podcasts with another whole load of famous people.”

“That’s very interesting because it means that she wasn’t going to be loyal to them. Whatever comes up, she’s grabbed this and they’ve decided to put it off for at least a year,” Levin added. “It’s a small company and they’ve asked for people to support them with money and I don’t think that has come up yet, so they’re not going to do it.”

She continued, “It’s always starting things and not really finishing them. They were going to move to a different part of America and nothing has come of it. She starts things and doesn’t continue. She’s so anxious to do phenomenally well.”

Meghan Markle’s ‘fantastic way to kick off 2024’

Meghan announced a new podcast deal with Lemonada back in February so she could “continue her love of podcasting.” Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, previously had a $20 million Spotify contract. However, following just one series of Archetypes, it collapsed.

The Daily Mail has now reported that the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast company choice is “struggling to get off the starting blocks.” Editor Richard Eden said that the company wants to ensure the new podcast’s launch is not overshadowed by Meghan’s upcoming TV series, which will be available on Netflix.

Meghan had said when she announced her new deal, "Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.”

She added, "Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast is well in the works."