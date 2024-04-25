Royal expert slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as ‘out of touch’, here's why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received the Frogmore Cottage as a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth. However, King Charles evicted them from the royal property last year. This shocking move came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties. One royal expert has slammed the couple as “out of touch” for thinking they would always have access to the lavish residence. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are slammed as 'out of touch' by royal expert for thinking Frogmore Cottage would 'always be there for them'(AP)

Royal expert slams Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for thinking they'd forever own Frogmore Cottage

Royal author Tom Quinn told Mirror that “Harry and Meghan imagined Frogmore would always be there for them even if they came back to the UK for just a few weeks each year and even if they were no longer working royals,” adding, “That assumption speaks volumes about just how out of touch with each other King Charles and his son had become.”

“At the time, few people realised what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry – it was the last straw. Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive,” Quinn continued.

“Harry couldn't see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence. Harry took it as a cruel rejection – a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn out, painful divorce,” he added.

“Whenever Charles puts his foot down, it seems unfair to Harry who feels that after everything that has happened to him, he should always get whatever he wants whether that be security paid for by the British taxpayer or a luxurious UK home. For many Harry is just a poor little rich kid behaving like a spoiled brat, but Harry sees himself as the eternal victim,” Quinn concluded.