Jennifer Lopez spotted with new ring, ditching Ben Affleck’s ‘wedding diamond,’ while he enjoys Chick-fil-A delivery

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly turned a new page in her life post-divorce from Ben Affleck. The pop star stepped out of her car, sporting a dazzling new piece of jewellery on her left hand, sparking rumours that she's officially replaced her wedding ring. This comes after the couple filed for divorce just days back, following a tumultuous relationship marked by several breakups and reconciliations, though they have yet to make an official announcement. Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, US media reported on August 20, two years after the Hollywood power couple officially gave love a second chance by tying the knot.(AFP)

Meanwhile, Affleck indulged in his weekend tradition of ordering fast food, as he was seen cheerfully picking up his Jack In the Box meal from a delivery person last Saturday, according to Page Six.

Jennifer Lopez replaced her ‘wedding ring?’

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez was seen strutting her stuff in Los Angeles, flaunting her cool and confident look. She went for a tight white top with a bold cutout on the chest, paired with a pair of classic jeans. Her blonde hair flowed down her back, and a pair of sunglasses with a tint made her look effortlessly chic.

However, it was the dazzling array of gold and jewels adorning her hands that truly captured attention. The Atlas star was sporting a new ring on her left hand, but it was certainly different from the massive green gem she had once received from Ben Affleck during their marriage, according to TMZ.

Earlier this month, the Jenny From the Block singer filed for divorce from Ben Affleck citing irreconcilable differences. The two of them have been living separately for months now, after putting their marital $60 Million home on sale.

Ben Affleck enjoys Chick-fil-A delivery

The Accountant 2 star, who recently bought a Los Angeles mansion but continues to reside in his $100,000-per-month Brentwood rental, enjoyed a laid-back weekend with fast food on the plate. Dressed in comfortable khakis and a maroon crewneck sweater, Affleck was seen picking up his food delivery outside his house after running a check on his ordered items.

Affleck, 52, has been staying in the California rental since June. He reportedly moved his belongings to the new property while Lopez was vacationing in Europe and then purchased his $20.5 million mansion on Lopez’s birthday amid their divorce proceedings.